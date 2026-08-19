Defence budgets tend to get discussed purely as security spending — money that protects but doesn't build. India's naval shipbuilding programme is a useful reminder that this framing misses half the picture. Constructing a warship at home, as opposed to importing one, drags an entire industrial ecosystem into motion: steel plants producing specialised marine-grade alloys, propulsion and gearbox manufacturers, electronics and sensor makers, and shipyards that have to train welders, machinists and engineers to tolerances far tighter than most civilian construction demands. Every one of those capabilities, once built for a warship, doesn't disappear when the ship is delivered — it becomes available to the wider manufacturing economy.