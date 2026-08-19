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From steel to sensors: How warship building is powering India's manufacturing

The frigate programme illustrates the pace best. Six of the seven planned Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) stealth frigates have been delivered and commissioned between 2024 and 2026 — a programme built almost entirely around Indian design and construction, with only the propulsion and a handful of sensor packages sourced abroad. 

Published: Aug 19, 2026, 09:16 PM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 09:16 PM IST
From steel to sensors: How warship building is powering India's manufacturing

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