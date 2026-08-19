Written by Anuvesh Rath, Reporter, Zee News
Defence budgets tend to get discussed purely as security spending — money that protects but doesn't build. India's naval shipbuilding programme is a useful reminder that this framing misses half the picture. Constructing a warship at home, as opposed to importing one, drags an entire industrial ecosystem into motion: steel plants producing specialised marine-grade alloys, propulsion and gearbox manufacturers, electronics and sensor makers, and shipyards that have to train welders, machinists and engineers to tolerances far tighter than most civilian construction demands. Every one of those capabilities, once built for a warship, doesn't disappear when the ship is delivered — it becomes available to the wider manufacturing economy.
The scale of what's currently under way makes the point concretely. In June 2026, public-sector yards Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Cochin Shipyard delivered five indigenous platforms within a single month — two Project 17A stealth frigates, a survey vessel and two anti-submarine warfare craft — described by defence officials as the largest single-month induction in the Navy's recent history. All of it fell under the Atmanirbhar Bharat self-reliance push, and none of it involved a foreign hull.
The frigate programme illustrates the pace best. Six of the seven planned Nilgiri-class (Project 17A) stealth frigates have been delivered and commissioned between 2024 and 2026 — a programme built almost entirely around Indian design and construction, with only the propulsion and a handful of sensor packages sourced abroad.
The seventh and final ship is expected by the end of 2026. Below that tier, shipyards are turning out a parallel series of sixteen smaller anti-submarine craft — eight Arnala-class vessels built by GRSE with Larsen & Toubro, and eight Mahe-class vessels built by Cochin Shipyard — purpose-built for the shallow coastal waters around India's ports and choke points.
INS Tamal, a Talwar-class frigate built in Russia and commissioned in July 2025, is expected to be the last major warship India imports for the foreseeable future. Every major surface combatant after it is slated to come from an Indian yard — a marker that shipbuilding executives and naval planners have been pointing to as proof that the domestic industrial base has matured past the point of needing foreign hulls for anything beyond niche systems.
That maturity didn't happen by accident. INS Vikrant, India's first indigenous aircraft carrier commissioned in September 2022, forced Cochin Shipyard and its vendor network to master systems — flight-deck design, aviation fuel systems, integrated combat management — that simply didn't exist in India's industrial base a generation ago. The same shipyard is expected to lead construction of IAC-2, the proposed second indigenous carrier, which the Navy is pushing for formal government clearance in 2026; that decision would lean heavily on the institutional knowledge Cochin Shipyard doesn't need to rebuild from scratch.
The multiplier effect runs well beyond the yards themselves. Naval shipbuilding contracts have pulled private players — L&T, Bharat Electronics, dozens of MSME vendors — into a supply chain that increasingly exports components and expertise to commercial shipbuilding as well. Analysts tracking the sector point out that rupees spent on an indigenous warship tend to circulate several times through the domestic economy before the ship is even commissioned, compared to a fraction of that for an imported one.
The industrial stakes attached to keeping that spending domestic are larger than they've ever been. The Defence Acquisition Council has already cleared the Navy's Acceptance of Necessity for 74 additional warships worth roughly ₹2.35 lakh crore, on top of an active pipeline that includes new frigate classes, further submarines, and a nascent nuclear-attack-submarine programme (Project 77) that received Cabinet clearance for its first two boats in 2024. Shipbuilding, in that sense, isn't a line item competing against manufacturing policy. For a growing stretch of India's industrial base, it has become manufacturing policy.
The skills transfer is arguably the least visible part of the story but possibly the most durable. Welders and fitters trained to naval tolerances at Cochin Shipyard or Garden Reach don't stay confined to warship hulls — several yard executives have spoken of vendor firms that started out supplying frigate components now bidding for commercial LNG carrier and offshore-wind-support-vessel contracts, work that simply wasn't viable for Indian firms a decade ago.
Public shipyards have also been expanding apprenticeship and ITI-linked training programmes specifically to keep pace with the induction rate, since the constraint on further expansion is increasingly skilled manpower rather than order books or capital. That's the kind of downstream effect that doesn't show up in a defence ministry press release but tends to matter more, over a twenty-year horizon, than the headline value of any single warship contract.
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