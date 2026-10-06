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From streets to Parliament, how Opposition is planning all-out war on CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The Opposition has lined up block-level campaigns, booth meetings and a large Delhi rally through November, followed by plans to take the issue to Parliament during the Winter Session. The programme also includes a proposed removal motion against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 12:27 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 12:29 PM IST
From streets to Parliament, how Opposition is planning all-out war on CEC Gyanesh Kumar
Image Credit: (Photo: Reuters/ANI)

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From streets to Parliament, how Opposition is planning all-out war on CEC Gyanesh Kumar
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