From Taking Aid To Making History: ISRO To Launch 6,500 Kg U.S. Communication Satellite

Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO is gearing up to launch a heavy-duty communication satellite built by the United States weighing 6,500 kg in a couple of months. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 11, 2025, 11:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
From Taking Aid To Making History: ISRO To Launch 6,500 Kg U.S. Communication Satellite ISRO Chairman V. Narayanan (File Photo: IANS)

It is going to be a big moment for ISRO. In 1963, India’s space program began with help from the United States, which gave India a small rocket. Later, in 1975, ISRO used a U.S. satellite to broadcast television to 2,400 sets in villages across six states.

Today, things have changed. ISRO is launching satellites for other countries as well, it showcased its growth from a mere receiver into a trusted partner in global space ventures. So far, it has launched 433 satellites for 34 countries using its own launch vehicles.

 

