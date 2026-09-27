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From terrorism to Gulf conflict: Here's what EAM S Jaishankar said at UN | Key Points

In a wide-ranging speech, Jaishankar touched on terrorism, the conflicts in Ukraine and the Gulf, food and energy security, artificial intelligence, development and the need to reform international institutions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 09:48 AM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 09:48 AM IST
From terrorism to Gulf conflict: Here's what EAM S Jaishankar said at UN | Key Points
Image Credit: EAM Dr S Jaishankar (Photo Credit: IANS)

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From terrorism to Gulf conflict: Here's what EAM S Jaishankar said at UN | Key Points
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