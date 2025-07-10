From Terrorist To Army Captain: Meet Indian ‘James Bond’ Who Helped Eliminate 300 Terrorists

Far from the stereotypical spy movie hero, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat — once a militant — went on to become one of the Indian Army’s most valuable undercover agents and later, a decorated army officer. His story, filled with danger, redemption, and sacrifice, resembles a real-life thriller that spans decades of Kashmir’s insurgency. Now 56, Mushtaq walks quietly in the garden of his home in Pulwama, South Kashmir — a man once feared and revered, known by many names: James Bond, Romeo, and Ishfaq. Once a militant trained in Pakistan, he later switched sides, becoming a covert operative for the Indian Army and helping eliminate over 300 terrorists during his 36 years as an armed man.

From Insurgent to Informant

Mushtaq was born in Zawsoo, a small village in Pulwama. He joined militancy in the late 1980s, during the peak of violence in the Kashmir Valley. Coming from a Congress-supporting family, he was targeted and ostracized by pro-Azadi elements. With the state administration collapsed and security forces absent, he picked up arms, believing that it was the only way to protect himself and his family.

In 1989, he crossed into Pakistan and trained with Afghan warlords. He even fought alongside the Taliban against Ahmad Shah Massoud’s Northern Alliance in Afghanistan. By late 1990, Mushtaq had returned to Kashmir as a member of the Jamaat-backed Hizbul Mujahideen.

But his experience in Pakistan left him disillusioned. “I saw how Pakistan used Kashmir’s freedom narrative for its own political agenda. That’s when I decided to change course,” he said. In 1994, he began secretly working for the Indian Army.

Living Among Enemies, Working for the Nation

Mushtaq operated deep undercover. Living among militants, he became a critical asset for Indian security forces. He is said to have brought over 100 active militants into the Army’s fold as informants. His most significant contribution came when he crossed the border into Pakistan four times to gather crucial intelligence, including early warnings of the 1999 Kargil infiltration — information that helped change the course of the war.

“I never picked up a weapon against the army after 1994. My job was intelligence — to prevent bloodshed by providing actionable information,” he said.

Mushtaq claims his efforts directly contributed to the elimination of over 300 terrorists and the deradicalization of over 500 youths. Many were guided toward education or recruited into the Territorial Army.

From Undercover Agent to Army Captain

In 1999, his cover was blown. Instead of abandoning him, the Indian Army inducted him into the 162nd Battalion of the Territorial Army. In recognition of his service, the President of India directly commissioned him as a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), and he eventually rose to the rank of Captain before retiring in 2021.

He built a unit of reformed militants who became known as the "James Bond Group" in Pulwama-Shopian. This unit conducted numerous successful anti-terror operations, helping stabilize the region.

Despite repeated threats, Mushtaq chose not to leave India. “I was attacked twice, shot in the legs, my house was burnt twice, and my uncle was killed. But I never gave up,” he says. His children — two sons and a daughter — had to change schools 16 times due to security threats. Today, his daughter is a doctor, one son lives in Canada, and the other lives with him in Kashmir. Though his son in Canada urges him to move abroad, Mushtaq refuses.

“My fight isn’t over. I want to stop this cycle of radicalism and separatism. I want to help young people find a better path,” he says.

Struggles with the System

Despite his immense contribution, Mushtaq has a grievance. He says the intelligence wing of Jammu and Kashmir still lists him and his associates as former militants, not patriots. “Our children ask, are we traitors or patriots? This confusion must end,” he says.

Mushtaq’s story is now part of a book titled “The Bravehearts”, chronicling his transformation from a militant to a soldier. It’s a powerful tale of redemption, courage, and national service. By going public, he knows he is risking retaliation from terrorist groups. But for him, the motive is clear: “I want to inspire others. I want to show that no matter where you come from, you can choose to serve your country.”