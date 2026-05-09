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NewsIndiaFrom the classroom to the council: Meet Kshudiram Tudu, the school teacher, championing tribal rights in Bengal's first BJP cabinet
WEST BENGAL NEW CM 2026

From the classroom to the council: Meet Kshudiram Tudu, the school teacher, championing tribal rights in Bengal's first BJP cabinet

West Bengal politics: Tudu (55) represents the tribal community and was a school teacher at a government school. In the West Bengal Assembly elections of 2026, he defeated TMC's Tanushree Hansda from the Ranibandh (ST) constituency by a margin of over 52,000 votes. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 09, 2026, 01:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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From the classroom to the council: Meet Kshudiram Tudu, the school teacher, championing tribal rights in Bengal's first BJP cabinetPhotos Credit: @ANI/X

West Bengal politics: Five BJP leaders, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu, and Nisith Pramanik, took oath as ministers in the West Bengal cabinet as Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in as the Chief Minister.

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari sworn in as West Bengal CM: Check full list of new BJP ministers

Who is Kshudiram Tudu?

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Tudu (55) represents the tribal community and was a school teacher at a government school. In the West Bengal Assembly elections of 2026, he defeated TMC's Tanushree Hansda from the Ranibandh (ST) constituency by a margin of over 52,000 votes. 

According to his election affidavit, Tudu has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) and a Bachelor of Education. Notably, there are no pending criminal cases against him. 

West Bengal oath ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the grand swearing-in ceremony held in Kolkata. Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Dharmendra Pradhan, along with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, and other leaders also attended the swearing-in ceremony.

BJP leaders on Friday extended their wishes to Suvendu Adhikari after he was named the Leader of the BJP Legislature Party in West Bengal.

On May 8, Union Home Minister Amit Shah officially announced Adhikari as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party in West Bengal. Shortly afterwards, Adhikari met Governor RN Ravi to stake a claim to form the government. 

West Bengal LoP

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), as the principal Opposition party in the House this time, is yet to announce the name of the Leader of the Opposition, the chair held by Adhikari from 2021 to 2026.

West Bengal election result 2026

West Bengal recorded the highest-ever voter turnout since independence with an impressive 91.66 per cent polling in phase two of the Assembly elections. In phase one, the poll participation was 93.19 per cent, taking the combined poll percentage to 92.47 per cent.

The 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results have led to a dramatic shift in the state's politics. Mamata Banerjee's long dominance ended, bringing the BJP to power with 207 seats. This marks a major blow to the TMC, which secured only 80 seats. 

Meanwhile, Suvendu Adhikari established a dominant position in two of West Bengal's most-watched constituencies, Bhabanipur and Nandigram, winning them both.

(with ANI inputs) 

Also Read: PM Modi at West Bengal CM swearing-in ceremony touches feet of Makhanlal Sarkar | Know who he is

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