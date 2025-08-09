From the Misty Hills, Tiny Voice Singing National Anthem Touches Millions| Video

Just a few days ahead of Independence Day, the internet was delighted by a heartwarming display of patriotism from a cute little citizen. A video has gone viral on social media, showing a tiny voice from the misty mountains of Arunachal Pradesh echoing the spirit of nationalism.

In the clip, the little girl can be seen bringing the Indian National Anthem to life with her innocent yet powerful voice. The tiny tot, seemingly dressed in her school uniform while hanging her identity card around her neck, looked even more adorable with little rubber bands in her cutesy ponytails and a small napkin pinned to her outfit.

A little voice somewhere in Arunachal echoing a mighty nations anthem, letting the world know “I am India and India is me”. Jai Hind.@BJP4Arunachal @BJP4India @PemaKhanduBJP @TheAshokSinghal @KalingMoyongBJP pic.twitter.com/7RRjzRj6BR — Mutchu Mithi (@Mutchu4) August 7, 2025

The footage captures her with her eyes closed, delivering a devoted and melodious rendition of the National Anthem.

The video was also shared by Mutchu Mithi, BJP's State Chief Spokesperson in a post on X. He captioned it, "A little voice somewhere in Arunachal echoing a mighty nations anthem, letting the world know “I am India and India is me”. Jai Hind."

Netizens also reacted with heartfelt emotions, and one user wrote, "These daughters and granddaughters of India will be the proud saviours of the Nation . Proud , beautiful , strong"

Another user wrote, "So cute. They will turn out to be more patriots than our north and south brigade of woke students"