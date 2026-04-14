From tourism slump to revival: Kashmir's Tulip garden sees massive 3.5 lakh footfall in 2026

From zero to lakhs, Asia’s largest tulip garden has played a pivotal role in reviving tourists' footfall in Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack brought it to zero. It welcomed over 3.5 lakh visitors in 30 days of the 2026 spring season. This surge in footfall marks a significant recovery for the region exactly one year after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which had severely impacted tourist arrivals.

By mid-April 2026, the tulip garden recorded above 3.5 lakh visitors, including approximately 1,200 international tourists. The 2025 attack in Pahalgam’s Baisaran Valley led to a sharp decline in tourism, with total arrivals in Kashmir dropping to 9.16 lakh in 2025, which included 8.55 lakh tourists who visited before 22nd April 2025, compared to 26 lakhs in 2024. Enhancing safety measures to rebuild visitors’ confidence, authorities implemented several new measures for the 2026 season, which made tourists feel safe and secure. Tourists attracted by the tulip garden said that what they had in mind about Kashmir was totally different from what they experienced. Apart from praising Kashmir’s beauty, all were of the opinion that Kashmir is fully safe and that anybody who wishes to visit can come without any fear. They also praised authorities for taking adequate security measures in Kashmir.

To attract tourists, the 2026 tulip show featured 18 lakh tulips of 70+ tulip varieties, along with about 100,000 other bulbous flowers such as daffodils, hyacinths, and narcissus. Alongside these, new additions like "selfie points" and cultural zones showcasing local handicrafts were introduced, and a huge publicity campaign was done by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities so that the tourism industry could be revived.

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Last year, more than 8,55,000 local, domestic, and international tourists visited the Tulip Garden, a figure that surpassed all previous records. Although the department had anticipated that this record would be broken this year, the number of tourist arrivals witnessed a significant decline due to unforeseen tensions arising from the conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Tulip Garden Incharge Imran Ahmad said, “A tourist from Nagpur, Rupali Gambhir, said, ‘There is no fear. We feel very safe. People are very cooperative. We felt nothing like fear here. We are out till late evening; we feel very safe. The garden is very beautiful and it’s really paradise on earth.’”

Another tourist from Mumbai, Sadiq Mohammed, said, “I had come from Mumbai. I can understand the concerns of people, but I want to tell them it’s my fourth day. I have been to Gulmarg and Sonamarg, and today I am here. I am going to Pahalgam too. I saw that at every place CRPF soldiers are deputed and they even guide us. Even at night, we have seen good security measures. I think people who did wrong did it, but in the last four days I haven’t even once felt that we are not secure. We want to stay more here, we are enjoying a lot, and we want to come again and again.”

The garden and other major sites were reopened only after comprehensive security reviews and increased deployment of personnel.

The garden's successful season is viewed by tourism stakeholders and the Jammu and Kashmir government as a "positive step" toward restoring Kashmir's tourism economy, with hotel occupancy in the valley reportedly reaching nearly 70% during the bloom period.

Despite visitor numbers being lower than last year, the Tulip Show 2026 has successfully boosted tourism activity in the Kashmir region and is seen as a good start to this year’s tourism season, with hopes that 2026 will record a higher number of tourists in Kashmir. To host the tourist influx better, several new and unique tourist destinations have also been added to the region for visitors to explore.