From Tradition To Tactic: How PM Modi’s Gamcha Gesture Targets Bihar’s Voters

Bihar Polls 2025: The sight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving his trademark gamcha to a roaring crowd in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, has become one of the most talked-about moments from his recent campaign trail. The short clip of the gesture, now viral on social media, has added both colour and symbolism to the election season in the state.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister was greeted by thousands of supporters who had gathered at the helipad ground in Muzaffarpur under the blazing sun. As chants of “Modi, Modi” echoed through the air, he responded by waving a Madhubani-patterned gamcha, smiling and acknowledging the crowd before flying off to Chhapra for his next rally.

A Gesture Steeped In Familiarity

The gamcha wave is not new to Modi’s public appearances in Bihar. In August, he made a similar gesture soon after inaugurating the Aunta-Simaria bridge, drawing a comparable response from the crowd. Known for incorporating local attire into his public image. from colourful turbans on Independence Day to region-specific scarves, the Prime Minister often uses such accessories to connect with diverse audiences across India.

The Deeper Meaning Behind Gamcha

In Bihar, as in many eastern states, the gamcha carries strong cultural associations. It is a symbol of the working class, farmers, and daily wage earners, a simple, multipurpose cloth used for comfort and protection against the heat.

By waving a gamcha, Modi invokes this shared identity, projecting himself as a leader rooted in the everyday life of the people. The act serves as a reminder that he stands with the labouring classes, an image he has cultivated consistently over the years.

Connecting With Bihar’s Agrarian Base

According to the latest Economic Survey, more than half of Bihar’s workforce (53.2%) is employed in agriculture. The state also has a large population of landless labourers and migrant workers, whose votes could determine the outcome of the upcoming Assembly elections.

Political observers view Modi’s gesture as a strategic nod to this voter base, reinforcing the message that the NDA remains attuned to the concerns of the rural poor. As the contest against the Tejashwi Yadav-Rahul Gandhi alliance heats up, the symbolism of the gamcha, simple, regional, and familiar, is expected to feature prominently in the BJP’s outreach.

More Than Piece Of Cloth

For the Prime Minister, the gamcha is more than an accessory; it is a statement of identity. In a state where the majority still depend on the land for livelihood, such gestures resonate deeply. As Bihar gears up for the polls, it is clear that Modi’s gamcha wave was not merely a moment of warmth; it was a calculated signal of solidarity, tradition, and political intent.