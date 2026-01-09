Two contradictory statements that show America’s pressure tactics have just exposed Donald Trump’s presidency. On January 6, US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a request to him for a talk. ‘Sir, May I See You, Please?’ Trump claimed Modi as saying over the delayed Apache helicopter delivery. Speaking at the Republican retreat in Washington, US President Donald Trump claimed that he was approached by India over the slow delivery of the Apache helicopters.

Just days later, on January 9, the US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick flipped the script entirely, by claiming that the US-India trade deal collapsed as PM Modi didn’t call Trump. "Modi Didn't Call The President," he said.

In a 72-hour diplomatic drama, the United States has exposed its classic pressure tactics as India holds firm. While the US President has on many occasions emphasized his strong bonds with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but his repeated claims have never benefited India-US relations.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Just a few days ago, US President Trump said, “We could raise tariffs on India if they don’t help on the Russian oil issue.” He also praised PM Modi, saying, “PM Modi’s a very good man. He’s a good guy. He knew I was not happy. It was important to make me happy. They do trade, and we can raise tariffs on them very quickly.”

Washington's Concession Push

While the showboat President’s recurring claims on his ‘dear friend’ and the US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's bold revelation on the India-US trade deal failing due to Modi have revealed a contrasting approach of the US towards India.

The statement contradiction has signalled towards the US’s mixed signals approach towards India, Washington’s urge to seek concessions on trade, Russian oil imports and Operation Sindoor. Meanwhile, New Delhi has maintained a measured, non-confrontational approach.

The two primary conditions imposed by the US for a trade deal with India is - stop the Russian oil deal and open the agriculture sector to American firms. India has rejected both. However, when the two countries nearly reached a deal stage, Trump’s ego came in between as he wanted to show that India pleaded for the deal. Knowing Trump’s tantrums, India avoided that call but the two leaders have connected on several occasions on the issue, revealed India’s MEA.

In a statement on Friday MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that, “Prime Minister and President Trump have also spoken on the phone on eight occasions in 2025, covering various aspects of our wide-ranging work.”

Trump's demand for personal flattery from world leaders has frustrated Washington as India avoids such gestures in favor of steady negotiations through official channels.

In the continuing US Pressure tactics on India, the US president has approved the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025, which allows Washington to levy 500% tariffs on Countries buying Russian Oil, alleging them of funding Russian War Machinery’.

Also Read: ‘Providing Energy On Affordable Price’: MEA On US To Levy 500% Tariffs on Nations Buying Russian Oil

India’s Calculated Restraint

India has adopted a calm, non-confrontational approach towards US spats and refrained from issuing statements for Trump’s validation, avoiding public spats and maintaining the moral high ground.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson on Friday rejected US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s statement saying that “We have seen the remarks. India and the United States were committed to negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US as far back as 13th of February last year. That is, since then, the two sides have held multiple rounds of negotiations to reach a balanced, mutually beneficial trade agreement. On several occasions, we have been close to a deal. The characterisation of these discussions, the reported remarks, is not accurate.” quotes ANI.

Even on the Sanctioning Russia Act, India adopted a calm approach. The Ministry of External Affairs cleared India’s approach towards energy buying, guided by national energy security priorities. India’s approach depends on the situation in global markets and is imperative to make energy available to people through diverse sources to meet their energy security needs.