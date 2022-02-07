From Tukde-Tukde Gang to Nehru Ji: PM Narendra Modi's top 10 quotes in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi on Monday (February 7) replied to the President`s speech in Lok Sabha. From paying tribute to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar to lambasting the opposition party Congress; Here are the top 10 statements from PM Modi's speech--

"Lata Mangeshkar moved an entire nation. She also brought the whole nation together," said PM Modi paying tribute to the legendary singer who passed away on Sunday (February 6) morning.

"Congress attempted to hurt Tamil sentiments, it wants to divide and rule the country...I want to salute Tamil Nadu citizens who lined the streets for hours to pay tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat...Divide and rule is in their DNA."

"Congress' policy is "divide and rule". Congress has become the leader of Tukde Tukde Gang."

"There is a new world order post COVID19 pandemic. We are being recognized as a leader. India must take the global leadership role."

"During the first wave of COVID19, you (Congress) gave free train tickets to migrant workers to leave Mumbai. At the same time, the Delhi govt told migrant workers to leave the city and provided them buses. As a result, Covid spread rapidly in Punjab, UP, and Uttarakhand."

"We need to strengthen our small farmers. Our focus is on them. But those who don't know the pain of small farmers don't have any right to do politics in the name of the farmers."

"Congress won several elections due to their 'Garibi Hatao' slogan but failed to do that. Then poor of this country voted them out."

"Today poor people of the country are getting a gas & connection, house and toilets. They have their own bank account. But unfortunately, some people's (opposition) minds are still stuck in 2014."

"The opposition has raised the issue of inflation here, it would've been better if they have raised that matter while their govt was in power. In the pandemic also our govt tried to tackle inflation. During 2014-2020 the inflation rate was below 5 per cent."

"Pandit Nehru had said that the Korean war caused inflation. He had said that any disturbance in America also caused inflation. He also gave up on inflation."

"Some people have a problem with 'Make in India' because, for them, it means that there will be no corruption, they won't be able to gather money...we have made an attempt to resolve all pending issues of the defence sector."

