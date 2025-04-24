From Tulips To Terror, Attack Aims To Cripple Tourism Boom; Pahalgam Massacre Calls For Decisive Retaliation

The ghastly and barbaric attack was not merely aimed at tourists or individuals; rather, it is seen as an assault and atrocity on humanity that has shattered the subtle fabric of cohesive society, as the terrorists selectively killed innocent people point-blank only after identifying their religion (Hindu). It appears that they have tried to create inflammatory narratives in India, which is currently fending off the kerfuffle caused by the Waqf Bill and communally charged Aurangzeb rhetoric.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a splinter group of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, is suspected of orchestrating Tuesday's terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran, which claimed 26 lives. The timing of the Pahalgam meadow massacre exposes the nefarious modus operandi of Pakistan, which has been the biggest enemy of normalcy in the Valley. The assaults were carried out when Prime Minister Modi was visiting Jeddah for diplomatic engagement and bilateral talks to boost the centuries-old economic and socio-cultural ties between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The attack unfolded while US Vice President JD Vance's ongoing four-day visit to India marked an important milestone for the diplomatic push to deepen bilateral dialogues during Trump's trade tariff global gung-ho. The Pahalgam terror attack, which mirrors former US President Bill Clinton's 2000 trip to India when LeT carried out a Sikh massacre in Chittisinghpora in Anantnag district of J&K, could be seen in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's reluctance to entertain Pakistan's Kashmir clamour.

The Pahalgam incident took place exactly a week after Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir made the most provocative comments filled with anti-India rants and called Kashmir Pakistan's "jugular vein." Pakistan—which currently represents hunger, poverty, extremism, terrorism, and economic decline—is at a crossroads as its military is reported to be facing the fire of internal rebellion. The terror attack in Pahalgam could be seen in the light of the hijacking of the Jaffar Express train by Baloch separatists in March, exposing the bluff and inability of the Pakistan army.

The failure of Islamabad in curbing the Baloch insurgency has caused great concern for China, which has significantly invested in several projects, including energy, transport, and infrastructure, in Pakistan. Pakistan's failure to engage with tribal communities has fueled the growth of armed separatist groups, targeting security forces, Chinese interests, and migrant workers. The growing alienation of the population, driven by the denial of democratic and economic rights, has fueled anger, especially among the youth.

The brutal attack on tourists, which rarely happened even during the heydays of militancy in the Valley, vividly shows the frustration and desperation of Pakistan-based terror outfits. The barbaric attack happened just ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, which attracts huge numbers of Hindu tourists and pilgrims. The perpetrators aimed at blunting the sole growing tourist-based economy of J&K and tried to dismantle the perception that the Valley is steadily marching towards stabilization after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

With peace limping back to the Valley in the face of a slump in terror attacks in the Valley, lakhs of tourists have made a beeline to the Valley. It prompted huge investment in the region to win the hearts of tourists. As tulips bloom and tourism booms—this year Srinagar has witnessed huge footfalls of domestic and international tourists. The growing tourism endorses the success saga of the government and engagement of locals and Kashmiri youths for harvesting income, heralding normalcy in the Valley. So, the attack on tourism was the obvious choice of militants and "Mullahs."

The government response must be befitting and multi-dimensional to give a tight lesson to evil minds. The Pahalgam attack is the biggest since the Pulwama attack of 2019 in terms of casualties. India's past retaliatory actions are still echoing. The Uri surgical strikes (2016) and Balakot airstrikes (2019) have formed the foundation of India's punitive responses.

In its full-scale diplomatic retaliation, the PM Modi government took strongest stand: Keeping the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in Abeyance, Shutting of Attari Integrated Check Post, Stopping of SAARC Visa Scheme for Pakistanis, Cutting of High Commission Strength to 30, and Declaration of Military Advisors in the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi Persona Non Grata. The India's military response to the Pahalgam attack appears to be another defining moment in the turbulent history of Kashmir and could add a new chapter in dealing with terrorism.

A swift and strategic response will not only deter future attacks but also reinforce India's commitment to safeguarding its citizens and restoring peace in the Valley. By addressing the root causes of unrest and strengthening security measures, India can ensure that such heinous acts do not derail the progress towards stability and prosperity in Jammu & Kashmir. It is pertinent to mention a famous quote of Kofi Annan to end terrorism: "The only way to deal with the scourge of terrorism is to address its root causes and unite against it with unwavering resolve."

(Ramakant Chaudhary is a senior journalist. The views expressed in the article are his own.)