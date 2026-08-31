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From Ukraine war to maritime trade: Inside PM Modi and Russian President Putin’s meet in Bishkek

According to the MEA, the leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across political, economic, defence, energy, space, mobility and people-to-people ties.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 10:36 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 10:36 PM IST
From Ukraine war to maritime trade: Inside PM Modi and Russian President Putin’s meet in Bishkek
Image Credit: @narendramodi/Instagram

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From Ukraine war to maritime trade: Inside PM Modi and Russian President Putin’s meet in Bishkek
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