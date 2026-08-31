/From Ukraine war to maritime trade: Inside PM Modi and Russian President Putin’s meet in Bishkek

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday exchanged perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, ranging from the Ukraine conflict to the situations in West Asia and the Black Sea region that have disrupted maritime trade and threatened the safety and security of Indian seafarers, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said after their meeting in Bishkek.
The two leaders held talks on the margins of the 26th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital.
This marked their first meeting of the year, following their earlier encounter in New Delhi for the 23rd Annual Summit in December last year.
According to the MEA, the leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across political, economic, defence, energy, space, mobility and people-to-people ties.
They welcomed the outcomes of the 27th India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Cultural matters, held on August 24 in Moscow.
“The leaders exchanged views on India-Russia engagement in the multilateral arena, in particular in BRICS under India’s Chairship for 2026. They also shared perspectives on key regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the conflicts in West Asia and the Black Sea region which have impacted maritime trade and the safety and security of Indian seafarers. Prime Minister reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy was the way forward in resolving conflicts,” the MEA statement said.
“The two leaders agreed to remain engaged to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries, which continues to register significant growth and has shown resilience in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties. Prime Minister stated that he looks forward to welcoming President Putin in India for the 18th BRICS Summit on 12-13 September 2026,” it added.
During the meeting, PM Modi reiterated India’s support for all efforts towards achieving peace in Ukraine.
He stressed that moving from an endless war towards an end to the war is essential for the well-being of humanity, noting that both leaders had discussed the situation previously, with Putin having briefed him in detail on all aspects of the conflict during their last meeting.
“As you know, India supports all efforts towards peace and will continue to do so. Every day spent in war pushes humanity backwards, while every step taken towards peace fills humanity with a new hope and enthusiasm. We must move from an endless war towards an end to the war. This is essential for the well-being of humanity,” PM Modi said in his opening remarks.
Terming it a “call of humanity,” the Prime Minister said India’s message has consistently been that all issues should be resolved peacefully and at the earliest.
“The land of Gandhi and the land of Buddha has one message: to follow the path of peace. I look forward to discussing these matters with you today,” he added.
Immediately after their bilateral discussions, Prime Minister Modi and President Putin travelled in the same car to the opening ceremony of the World Nomad Games at Bishkek Arena, underscoring their warm camaraderie.
The leaders had displayed similar bonhomie during the SCO Leaders’ Summit in China’s Tianjin last September, when they also shared a car en route to their bilateral meeting.
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