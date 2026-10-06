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From Uri to Sindoor: How 25 years of PM Modi reshaped India’s response to terror

The foundations of Modi’s security approach were laid during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister. As the head of a state with a strategically important coastline and an international border, he placed considerable emphasis on strengthening maritime and land security.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 06:01 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 06:01 PM IST
From Uri to Sindoor: How 25 years of PM Modi reshaped India’s response to terror
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Zee Media Bureau

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From Uri to Sindoor: How 25 years of PM Modi reshaped India’s response to terror
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