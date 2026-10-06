/From Uri to Sindoor: How 25 years of PM Modi reshaped India’s response to terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi completes 25 uninterrupted years in public executive office on October 7, marking a political journey that has also seen a significant shift in India’s approach to counter-terrorism, from strategic restraint to direct and punitive action against terror networks across borders. His quarter-century in executive office, spanning 12.5 years as Gujarat Chief Minister and more than a decade as Prime Minister, has been marked by a strong focus on national security, intelligence gathering, police modernisation and a tougher response to terrorism.