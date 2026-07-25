On June 6, 2026, 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport from Boston, carrying a copy of the Indian Constitution and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s autobiography. He immediately issued a message on X: "Landing done... see you at Jantar Mantar. Bring flowers for the police; this is a fight of love and peace."
However, his initial effort resulted in a quiet turnout. Arriving at Jantar Mantar at 10:00 AM, Dipke delivered multiple speeches demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. By afternoon, facing heat exhaustion and low attendance, the demonstration wrapped up early. Critics dismissed the "Cockroach Janta Party" (CJP) as a short-lived digital phenomenon.
Fast forward 37 days to July 25, 2026: the movement culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and full government acceptance of the CJP's core demands, marking one of the most successful youth-led agitations in recent political history.
Refusing to abandon the campaign, Dipke relaunched the agitation on June 20. The movement gained significant moral weight on June 28 when renowned educationist and social activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the demonstration at Jantar Mantar, commencing an indefinite hunger strike.
When Wangchuk was hospitalised on July 19 due to deteriorating health, he continued his fast from the medical facility for 27 days until July 23, galvanizing support across student networks nationwide.
The major catalyst occurred on July 20 during the "Chalo Sansad" (March to Parliament) rally. Scuffles between police and protesters led to viral video clips on social media platforms.
Within days, student delegations from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu arrived in the capital, expanding the physical footprint at Jantar Mantar into a nationwide campaign.
Facing escalating public pressure, the Union Government initiated formal dialogue. Senior Cabinet Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh held multiple rounds of negotiations with CJP representatives, including Saurabh Das and Ashutosh Ranka.
The government signaled agreement on key demands:
The movement traces its origin not to a political headquarters, but to a sarcastic six-word social media post by Dipke responding to a legal observation:
The post went viral, inspiring the creation of the Cockroach Janta Party handle. Within weeks, CJP's Instagram page grew to 22 million followers, eventually surpassing 25 million followers during the peak of the Jantar Mantar demonstrations.
Born into a Dalit family in Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Maharashtra, Dipke developed an early interest in socio-political commentary. He previously worked with the social media wing of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), where he honed skills in digital communications, memes, and political satire, before moving to Boston for higher education.
By converting digital satire into ground-level political action, Dipke and the CJP demonstrated how Gen Z digital organizing can shape national policy debates and institutional accountability.
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