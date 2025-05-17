From Vijay To Sindoor: How India Names Its Military Operations, What They Really Mean

New Delhi: The names behind India’s military actions tell stories beyond strategy. They shape narratives, evoke emotions and define moments in the country’s fraught history with Pakistan. The recent Operation Sindoor stands out, not just for its military objective, but for the symbolism packed into a single word.

Unveiled with a striking image on social media, Operation Sindoor showed the word “Sindoor” in bold letters, with the second ‘O’ spilling vermilion – a vivid emblem of marriage, womanhood, sacrifice and blood. This was not a random choice. According to sources, the name was personally selected by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It highlighted a shift in how India frames its military responses – emotive but at the same time with poetic resonance.

Historically, India’s operations have carried names rooted in myth, geography or abstract notions, sometimes deliberately bland to preserve secrecy. Each operation’s title carried a message – strength, retribution and victory. Names of previous military operations such as ‘Trident’, ‘Vijay’ or ‘Safed Sagar’ have echoed across decades, each encoding India’s stance and the narrative it wants to project.

In the shadow of these campaigns lies Kashmir, a region suspended between conflicting histories and ongoing tension. The stories behind these operations reveal how India and Pakistan view the same events through vastly different lenses.

Consider ‘Operation Gulmarg’ of 1947. Records describe it as Pakistan’s tribal militias invading Kashmir and forcing the Maharaja to seek India’s help, sparking the first Indo-Pak war.

Fast forward to 1965. After skirmishes in the Rann of Kutch, India launched ‘Operation Ablaze’ to mobilise forces. Pakistan responded with ‘Operation Gibraltar’ to incite rebellion in Kashmir and ‘Operation Grand Slam’ to support it. India’s ‘Operation Riddle’ pushed into Lahore and Kasur. Each side framed the conflict as defensive; the war ended in stalemate, with civilians paying the highest price.

The 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War saw bold codenames like ‘Operation Cactus Lily’, an air assault aiding Indian troops crossing the Meghna River, and ‘Operations Trident’ and ‘Operation Python’, naval missile strikes on Karachi. India portrayed these as tactical and humanitarian victories, while Pakistan saw them as violations and unexpected blows.

1984’s ‘Operation Meghdoot’ took on a poetic form, named after Kalidasa’s “Cloud Messenger”, symbolising India’s capture of the icy Siachen Glacier – harsh terrain mirroring the challenging political landscape.

The 1999 Kargil conflict was marked by ‘Operation Vijay’ (victory) and ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ (white sea), emphasising India’s resolve to reclaim lost ground. Pakistan’s initial denial of involvement added layers to the complex conflict narrative.

In 2016, after the Uri terror attack, India’s surgical strikes crossed the Line of Control to hit terrorist camps without a formal operation name, signaling a new boldness in its military posture – amplified by media coverage.

‘Operation Bandar’ in 2019 followed the Pulwama bombing with air strikes in Balakot. India framed it as deterrence; Pakistan called it symbolic. The episode underscored how military actions and their names become tools in a broader war of perception, carrying weight far beyond the battlefield.

In every operation name lies a story – a battle not just for territory, but for hearts, minds and the legacy of a conflict that remains unresolved. Through these words, India communicates not only its military might but its cultural and political narrative, shaping how history will remember each chapter in the ongoing Indo-Pak saga.