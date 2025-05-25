Advertisement
PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI

‘From Water Conservation To Women Empowerment’: PM Modi Hails States’ Achievements At NDA Conclave

PM Modi, in a post on X, added that he spoke about building stronger synergies in key areas, like cleanliness, sanitation, healthcare, youth empowerment, agriculture, and technology.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 25, 2025, 07:32 PM IST
Photo Credit: @narendramodi/ X

A meeting of Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) states was held in New Delhi on Sunday. After the conclusion of the conclave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X and said that the states showcased their "best practices" in areas, including water conservation, education, women's empowerment, sports, and more. 

"We had extensive deliberations about various issues. Various states showcased their best practices in diverse areas including water conservation, grievance redressal, strengthening administrative frameworks, education, women empowerment, sports and more. It was wonderful to hear these experiences," the Prime Minister wrote.

PM Modi, in another post on X, added that he spoke about building stronger synergies in key areas, like cleanliness, sanitation, healthcare, youth empowerment, agriculture, and technology.

He wrote, "I emphasised the need to add momentum to our development trajectories and ensure the benefits of a double-engine government reach the people in an effective manner. Spoke about building stronger synergies in key areas be it cleanliness, sanitation, healthcare, youth empowerment, agriculture, technology and more."

Over 20 CMs and 18 Deputy CMs from various states gathered for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Chief Ministers' Conclave. According to ANI, the meeting concluded with the adoption of two key resolutions, one lauding the Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor and another supporting the caste census initiative.

Union Minister and the BJP National President JP Nadda addressed a press conference after the conclusion of the Conclave and stated that Operation Sindoor, launched to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, was praised by multiple leaders, with the bravery of the armed forces being highly appreciated.

The leaders present in the Conclave also discussed the Chhattisgarh government's development model and initiatives, ANI reported. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were among the senior leaders present at the conclave.

(with ANI inputs)

