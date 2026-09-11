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From weakest link to key player: How India strengthened its position in BRICS

When BRICS was established in 2006, India's GDP growth rate was above 9 per cent. However, by 2012-13, growth had fallen to around 5 per cent, leading to growing concerns over India's economic prospects. Western media, economists and rating agencies began describing India as the weakest link in BRICS, with some even questioning whether the country should remain part of the grouping.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 11:18 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
From weakest link to key player: How India strengthened its position in BRICS

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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