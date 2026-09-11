From weakest link to key player: How India strengthened its position in BRICS

When BRICS was established in 2006, India's GDP growth rate was above 9 per cent. However, by 2012-13, growth had fallen to around 5 per cent, leading to growing concerns over India's economic prospects. Western media, economists and rating agencies began describing India as the weakest link in BRICS, with some even questioning whether the country should remain part of the grouping.

Written By Zee Media Bureau Published: Sep 11, 2026, 11:18 PM IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 11:18 PM IST join share