From West Bengal to Tamil Nadu: Alliance politics returns to centre stage as India heads towards crucial elections

India is heading into a fresh round of state polls and by-elections, with alliances between political parties once again taking centre stage in the country’s electoral dynamics. High-stakes assembly elections in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry are on the horizon, alongside multiple by-elections nationwide. These contests are not merely regional battles; they are widely seen as crucial political tests that could reshape national momentum.

In Indian politics, alliances often determine which party forms the government and how effectively vote shares are converted into seats. When partnerships are formed strategically, they enable political parties to consolidate social coalitions, avoid vote splitting, and challenge dominant opponents.

Every election season forces political players to assess and recalibrate their strategies, with emerging alliances having the potential to dramatically reshape electoral outcomes.

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Election dates 2026

Here are the polling dates:

Assam: April 9

Tamil Nadu: April 23

West Bengal: April 23 (Phase 1), April 29 (Phase 2)

Kerala: April 9

Puducherry: April 9

Counting of votes: May 4

Why alliances matter in the Indian political arena

India has a multi-party system, which makes alliance formation almost inevitable. In many states, no single party commands overwhelming support across all regions and communities. Thus, coalitions help leaders and their parties expand their reach.

For instance, seat-sharing formulas allow alliance partners to contest in areas where they have a stronghold while supporting each other elsewhere. This strategy prevents votes from being divided, thereby aiding electoral success.

Notably, seat-sharing arrangements also highlight how coalition arithmetic can influence not only candidate selection but also election results.

Emerging alliance landscape

At the national level, Indian politics is broadly divided between two major blocs. The ruling coalition is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party through the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), while opposition parties have attempted to unite under broader platforms such as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

However, alliances in Indian politics are rarely stable. Regional parties often shift their positions depending on state-level calculations.

In states going to the polls in 2026, including Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, and Assam, local alliances may matter significantly more than national blocs.

In such states, electoral outcomes often depend on how effectively alliances mobilise various factors, including caste and ideological support bases.

Lessons from history

India’s political past is full of examples where alliances have altered electoral outcomes.

One of the most significant was the 1998-1999 rise of the NDA, which brought together multiple regional parties under a national coalition led by the BJP.

On the other hand, the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) dominated national politics for a decade after the 2004 election by building strong partnerships.

More recent examples:

Bihar 2025: The power of alliances was evident in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025, when the BJP and JD(U) contested together and secured a landslide victory. The NDA defeated the Mahagathbandhan alliance of the RJD and Congress.

Maharashtra 2024: A dramatic alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP, and BJP under the Mahayuti reshaped the state’s political landscape and formed the government.

Tamil Nadu 2021: The DMK-led alliance swept the elections.

These examples show that alliances are not just mathematical arrangements; they also create political momentum that can influence voter perception.

Role of regional parties

Regional parties are likely to remain significant in the upcoming state elections. They often command deep local loyalty and strong organisational networks.

In West Bengal, for example, the contest is expected to revolve around the dominance of the Trinamool Congress and the challenge posed by the BJP.

Similarly, in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, long-standing alliances and ideological blocs continue to shape electoral competition.

Risks and challenges of alliances

Despite their advantages, alliances are not always easy to form and sustain. Some of the key challenges include seat-sharing disputes, leadership rivalries, and ideological differences.

These issues frequently create friction among partners.

Alliances are not merely partnerships; they are the engines that could reshape political outcomes and help in forming governments.

The upcoming political contests in states like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala will test the strength of these alliances and reveal whether cooperation can overcome political fragmentation.

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