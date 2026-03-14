From where will the BJP bring 117 candidates to contest alone in Punjab? CM Bhagwant Singh Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday strongly criticised Union Home Minister Amit Shah for failing to address Punjab’s key concerns during his visit to the state, stating that people had expected announcements on MSP, farm loan waiver, and a special package but were left disappointed. The Chief Minister said the BJP-led Centre has consistently discriminated against Punjab by withholding its rightful funds, ignoring farmers’ demands, and failing to act on major drug seizures outside the state, while attempting to defame Punjab.

The Chief Minister asserted that despite such challenges, the Punjab Government is taking decisive steps to curb drugs, strengthen the economy and attract investment, adding that the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit has received overwhelming support from industry leaders exploring new opportunities in the state.

Interacting with the media on Saturday on the sidelines of the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated that farmers and citizens of Punjab had hoped for concrete decisions addressing their concerns. “We expected Amit Shah to speak about MSP, loan waiver or special package for Punjab, but he left after merely abusing Punjabis,” stated CM Bhagwant Singh Mann. He added that people of Punjab were expecting big announcements such as a legal guarantee of MSP for crops, waiver of farm loans and other measures for farmers.

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The Chief Minister also criticised the Centre for withholding Punjab’s rightful funds. “The Modi Government has withheld Punjab’s RDF and GST funds, and has still not released ₹1,600 crore flood relief compensation,” stated CM Bhagwant Singh Mann. He said that despite tall claims made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding ₹1,600 crore in flood relief, Punjab had not received even ₹16 from that announcement. He added that during the devastating floods, leaders from the Centre only visited Punjab for what he termed “disaster tourism.”

Raising the issue of gangsterism, the Chief Minister said that the Union Government has failed to address the problem at a national level. “Punjab gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has been given shelter by BJP Govt in Gujarat jail, and he isn’t even being allowed to be brought to Punjab,” stated CM Bhagwant Singh Mann. He described gangsterism as a national issue posing a serious threat to the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country and criticised the Union Government for failing to curb it.

Speaking on the issue of drugs, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that preventing smuggling across the international border is primarily the responsibility of the Centre. “Stopping drug smuggling from across the border is the Centre’s responsibility, yet our government is installing anti-drone systems with its own funds to curb drugs,” stated CM Bhagwant Singh Mann. He added that the Punjab Government has installed anti-drone technology along a 550 km long border to stop cross-border smuggling despite receiving no support from the central government.

He further questioned the lack of action against large seizures of narcotics outside Punjab. “In Gujarat, lakhs of tonnes of drugs are being seized but no action is taken, while Punjab has launched the country’s biggest campaign against drugs,” stated CM Bhagwant Singh Mann. He pointed out that the entire nation knows that around 3,000 kg of drugs were seized at Mundra Port in Gujarat but no meaningful action has been taken against those responsible.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that divisive politics will never succeed in Punjab. “Punjab’s soil is fertile, but the seeds of the BJP’s politics of religion and hatred will never grow here,” stated CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Taking a dig at the BJP’s political ambitions in the state, the Chief Minister remarked, “In Punjab, BJP is a ‘scooter party’ that dreams of capturing power in 2027 with the help of Congress,” stated CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

He also said that Amit Shah’s visit to Punjab had failed to address the real issues faced by people. “Amit Shah came to Punjab only to speak ill of us and left without doing anything,” stated CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

Questioning the BJP’s claims regarding the upcoming Assembly elections, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said the party lacks the organisational strength to contest alone. “From where will the BJP bring 117 candidates to contest alone in Punjab?” stated CM Bhagwant Singh Mann. He added that since the BJP does not have enough leaders in the state, it will likely try to induct leaders from other parties to contest elections.

Raising the issue of drugs again, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann asked, “3,000 kg of drugs were seized at a Gujarat port, why is there no action there?” He said the BJP government has failed to take strict action against drug smugglers despite such large seizures.

The Chief Minister added that the people of Punjab are well aware of the BJP’s political conduct. “Punjab knows the BJP very well; there is no place for politics of hatred in Punjab,” stated CM Bhagwant Singh Mann. He recalled how farmers from Punjab were humiliated during the agitation against the farm laws and how more than 700 farmers attained martyrdom during that struggle.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann also highlighted the achievements of the Punjab Government, stating that it has already provided more than 65,000 government jobs to the youth of the state, while the BJP’s promise of providing two crore jobs remains unfulfilled. He also remarked that the promised ₹15 lakh has never been deposited in the bank accounts of common citizens.

Criticising the Centre further, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said that the Union Government has withheld Punjab’s legitimate share in RDF, GST, NHM and other funds, which is affecting the development of the state. He described this as a deliberate attempt to derail Punjab’s progress, peace and prosperity.

He also said that the Punjab Government has repeatedly recommended the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report for the benefit of farmers, but the Centre has not acted on it. CM Bhagwant Singh Mann further cautioned that the proposed India–US agreement could adversely affect farmers.

The Chief Minister added that Punjab borrows funds from the same sources as BJP-ruled states do, and that this productive debt is utilised for providing services and facilities to the people. He remarked that the BJP is unable to digest the welfare-oriented policies of the Punjab Government.

Speaking about governance at the national level, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said it was unfortunate that the country is witnessing a situation where the Union Government appears to lack a clear foreign policy to safeguard national interests.

Meanwhile, speaking about the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit, the Chief Minister said that the event has received tremendous response from industry leaders and investors. “Progressive Punjab Investors Summit has received overwhelming support,” stated CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.

He added that the summit has created a strong platform for collaboration and investment. “Investors are interacting with each other and discussing business opportunities in Punjab,” stated CM Bhagwant Singh Mann.











