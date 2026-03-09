From women to Narayani! from prayers to Operation Sindoor, Indian women have shown their strength

On Sunday, President Droupadi Murmu attended the inauguration of the program “Bharati–Nari Se Narayani: The First National Convention of Women Thinkers” at Vigyan Bhavan.

Praising the organizers, the Bharatiya Vidyut Parishad and the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, President Murmu said they had brought together women from 26 states to revive India’s traditional knowledge.

The two-day event, which began on March 7 and concluded on March 8, International Women’s Day, featured delegates, scholars, professionals, and activists discussing themes such as:

Education reform – “Vidya”

Skill-building – “Shakti”

Workplace energy – “Chetna”

Financial independence – “Mukti”

The organizers emphasised the importance of collective empowerment.

A day earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta attended the event to inaugurate the program and addressed the participants present there.

While speaking at the event, Rekha Gupta said, “Women of India are not only carriers of tradition but also carriers of transformation.”

Droupadi Murmu praises office-bearers and workers

Addressing the attendees at the event, President Droupadi Murmu said, “I highly appreciate the office-bearers and workers for keeping alive India’s traditions of knowledge, classical thinking, and intellectual discourse.”

She described the gathering as an important platform for women’s voices in the country’s self-reliance and development.

President Murmu also highlighted the Granth Kutir Library at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was inaugurated during Saraswati Puja on Vasant Panchami. Filled with rare manuscripts in Sanskrit and other classical languages, the library is open to all visitors, making India’s intellectual treasures more accessible.

“Hard work has no gender”: Rekha Gupta

Addressing the inauguration of the event organized by the Rashtra Sevika Samiti, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta encouraged women to take the initiative in pursuing their goals, saying that decision-making ability, courage, and hard work have no gender.

She added that Indian women are performing exceptionally well across all fields. While women should meet the expectations of their families, society, and the nation, they must also take time for their own happiness. Alongside caring for the family’s well-being, women should pay attention to their own health.

She appealed to mothers to provide their daughters with the opportunities and environment they themselves might not have received. The Chief Minister emphasized that Indian women have the potential to excel in every field. If they set their own goals, they can transform from a woman (Nari) into a Narayani.

Whether it is about the prayer (Mangalaacharan) or Operation Sindoor…

The chief director of the Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, Ms V Shanta Kumari, said on this occasion that women are given great importance in Indian culture. Women are the strong power that sustains society, and therefore they can become Narayani. She stated that whether it is the prayer or the study of the Vedas, or even Operation Sindoor, Indian women have demonstrated unparalleled courage in every field. Shanta Kumari said that the purpose of the two-day national conference of women thinkers, “Bharti-Nari se Narayani,” is to take the stream of wisdom emerging from the deliberations at the event across the country and establish proper discourse.

By- Ravindra Singh