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How TMC rebels' choice NCPI became BJP's biggest ally in Lok Sabha and its connection with Hatgacha village

The NCPI has recently drawn attention after reports of a political realignment involving a group of rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs which announced to merge with the party.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Akash Sinha
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 12:25 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 12:32 PM IST
How TMC rebels' choice NCPI became BJP's biggest ally in Lok Sabha and its connection with Hatgacha village
Image Credit: Image: IANS

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