/How TMC rebels' choice NCPI became BJP's biggest ally in Lok Sabha and its connection with Hatgacha village

Shantanu Dey, founder & National Organising Secretary of NCPI, said, "I got to know about this from social media and news. I welcome them to hold talks with me. Why won't I be happy if my party grows? I have heard that the decision was taken by the party president. He has not called me about this yet. I want to take the party forward. If my party grows, we will be able to work for the country. We support PM Modi and wish to work with the NDA for the nation. Our office registration is in 'Jago Biswa' building in Howrah....If Kakoli Di speaks to us, then we will certainly go (to Delhi). I am hopeful that we will talk (NCPI & 20 TMC MPs. We will hold a press meet soon."