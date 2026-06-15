/How TMC rebels' choice NCPI became BJP's biggest ally in Lok Sabha and its connection with Hatgacha village

The Nationalist Citizens’ Party of India (NCPI), a Registered Unrecognised Political Party (RUPP) headquartered in Sankrail of West Bengal, is all set to become the biggest ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Lok Sabha. The NCPI has recently drawn attention after reports of a political realignment involving a group of rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs which announced to merge with the party. Interestingly, the party's founder said that he came to knew about the development through social media.
Shantanu Dey, founder & National Organising Secretary of NCPI, said, "I got to know about this from social media and news. I welcome them to hold talks with me. Why won't I be happy if my party grows? I have heard that the decision was taken by the party president. He has not called me about this yet. I want to take the party forward. If my party grows, we will be able to work for the country. We support PM Modi and wish to work with the NDA for the nation. Our office registration is in 'Jago Biswa' building in Howrah....If Kakoli Di speaks to us, then we will certainly go (to Delhi). I am hopeful that we will talk (NCPI & 20 TMC MPs. We will hold a press meet soon."
Meanwhile, security forces have been deployed outside the Nationalist Citizens Party of India office in Howrah, after 20 TMC rebel MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla yesterday and announced their merger with the party.
Hatgacha village in Sankrail, Howrah, has suddenly become the epicenter of West Bengal's political landscape. Twenty years ago, a brick kiln named Uma Brick Kiln operated here. After it shut down, an individual purchased the land and built a house. Local residents note that after living there for five years, the owner sold both the land and the house to Shiuli Kundu and her family.
Following that sale, the property began buzzing with various activities. On one hand, it functions as an NGO providing food, lodging, and education to underprivileged women. The property's garden is even equipped with playground fixtures for children. Locals report that several girls of varying age groups reside in this house.
Additionally, the house serves as the office for a local newspaper called 'Jago Vishwa'. This publication primarily covered and printed the various activities of the NCPI party.
During the 2023 Panchayat elections, a representative from this party contested from the Jharhat Gram Panchayat in Hatgacha village. The candidate herself was a resident of this shelter home. Out of approximately 450 total votes cast in this panchayat, the NCPI candidate secured 75 votes. Despite contesting the Panchayat elections, the party did not participate in any subsequent major elections. However, a rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP now reportedly wants to ally with this very group. As a result, this newly surfaced party has taken center stage in West Bengal politics and is currently the biggest topic of discussion.
Notably, the NCPI made its electoral debut in Tripura in 2023. In its debut election, it got just over 800 votes while four out of seven nominations were rejected. According to Election Commission records, the party received total donations of just Rs 1.13 lakh. The party, once with zero Lok Sabha seats, will soon become the largest ally of the BJP in the lower house with 20 MPs. Shwely Kundu serves as the National President of Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).
While the rebel TMC MPs announced merger with regional party NCPI and remained firm on supporting the NDA, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to recognise breakaway group. The rebel group met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking a separate seating arrangement in the House. TMC parliamentary party leader Abhishek Banerjee then urged Birla not to accord any recognition to the breakaway faction.
The rebel TMC MPs joined the NCPI instead of forming a new party because of India's anti-defection law. Introduced through the Tenth Schedule in 1985, the law allows legislators to be disqualified if they switch political parties. However, it provides an important exception: if at least two-thirds of a party's legislators merge with another existing political party, they are protected from disqualification and retain their seats.
This protection does not extend to lawmakers who simply break away to create a new party. As a result, forming a new political outfit would have put their parliamentary membership at risk. Since the NCPI was already an established party, merging with it offered a legally safer route. It allowed the MPs to realign politically while remaining within the safeguards provided by the anti-defection law.
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