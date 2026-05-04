From zero to hero in 44 years, what gave BJP its biggest breakthrough in Bengal and TMC humiliating exit

New Delhi: As counting continues in the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to secure around 200 seats and register its strongest performances in the state. According to Election Commission of India, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is leading on 87 seats. The majority mark in the 294-member assembly is 148.

For a party that once struggled to even open its account in the state legislature, the present trends point to a very different position for the BJP in Bengal politics. The party had contested assembly elections in Bengal since 1982 without winning a seat. Its first real breakthrough came in 2016, when it won three seats.

By 2021, it had reached 77 seats and became the second-largest party in the state. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, its tally dipped again to 12 seats from 18 in 2019. This assembly election, however, is showing a completely different picture.

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So, what helped the BJP push forward in a state long dominated by the TMC under Mamata Banerjee?

1. Consolidation of Hindu votes

One of the main factors has been the consolidation of Hindu voters in several regions, especially in North Bengal and parts of South Bengal. Political analysts tracking the polls say fragmented voting patterns among Hindu communities appeared to come together more clearly in this election cycle.

In ‘Mission Bengal: A Saffron Experiment’, Kolkata-based journalist Snigdhendu Bhattacharya traces how the BJP moved from a fringe presence in 2013 to winning a strong share of seats in 2019. The growth of the RSS during Mamata Banerjee’s tenure from 2011 onwards is also mentioned as part of this political shift.

2. Aggressive central leadership

The BJP’s national leadership played a visible role throughout the campaign. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah held rallies, roadshows and public meetings across the state.

In July 2025, Shamik Bhattacharya was appointed as the BJP’s state president in West Bengal. Known as a long-time party worker from the Vajpayee era, he was responsible for managing organisational coordination. Suvendu Adhikari served as the face of the party in rural areas, while Bhattacharya worked on connecting with urban and middle-class voters in Kolkata and surrounding regions.

3. Booth-level organisation

Over the years, the BJP has built a stronger organisational base in Bengal. Party workers, supported by RSS networks, worked on booth-level mobilisation across districts. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who handled the Bengal campaign, worked on strengthening booth committees and ground coordination.

4. ‘Outsider’ narrative backlash

The TMC pushed the idea that the BJP was an “outsider” party with little understanding of Bengal’s culture. Campaign speeches and posters in several regions repeated this message.

The BJP countered this by highlighting local engagement and cultural familiarity, including public events where leaders were seen eating traditional Bengali food such as fish. In some regions, especially among Matua communities, the “outsider” narrative did not land as expected, according to political observers.

5. Anti-incumbency and corruption issues

After more than 18 years in power, the TMC faced strong anti-incumbency. Allegations around recruitment scams and local corruption became central talking points for the BJP campaign.

The RG Kar Medical College incident also became part of the political narrative. The BJP fielded the mother of the victim, Ratna Debnath, from Panihati, where she is presently leading by 5,067 votes over the Trinamool candidate.

6. Welfare schemes vs counter narrative

The BJP built its campaign around central welfare schemes such as PM Awas Yojana and Ujjwala Yojana, while also accusing the TMC of minority appeasement. It also announced a women-centric promise of Rs 3,500 monthly support compared to the TMC’s Rs 1,500, a pitch that has been used in other states as well.

7. Local governance and protest politics

Across several regions, local grievances and protest movements were also brought into the political narrative. The BJP presented itself as an alternative to the incumbent, addressing issues at the grassroots level.

As counting continues, the BJP’s performance in Bengal is being seen as one of its most structured campaigns in the state so far, built over years of organisation, messaging and voter outreach across different sections of society.