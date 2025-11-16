Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2985812https://zeenews.india.com/india/front-row-seat-to-northern-lights-from-space-nasa-astronaut-shares-breathtaking-video-watch-2985812.html
NewsIndia
NORTHERN LIGHTS

Front-Row Seat To Northern Lights From Space: NASA Astronaut Shares Breathtaking Video | WATCH

The video, captured from space, showcases the Aurora Borealis like never before. From thousands of kilometers above, the lights shimmer and twist over the polar regions, painting the night sky in a mesmerising display. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 07:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Front-Row Seat To Northern Lights From Space: NASA Astronaut Shares Breathtaking Video | WATCH Photo Credit: @jonnykimusa/ Instagram

A NASA astronaut has left the internet spellbound after sharing a breathtaking video of the Northern Lights as seen from the unique vantage point of space on September 8, 2025. The footage, which shows vibrant green across the Earth’s atmosphere, is a rare glimpse of one of nature’s most spectacular phenomena from orbit.

The video, captured from space, showcases the Aurora Borealis like never before. From thousands of kilometers above, the lights shimmer and twist over the polar regions, painting the night sky in a mesmerising display. 

Sharing the video on Instagram, NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim wrote, "Northern lights over North America, with fires visible in the Calgary region. Sept 8, 2025. Nikon Z9 | 24mm | ISO 5000, f1.4, 1/5s." 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch Viral Video Here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jonny Kim (@jonnykimusa)

What Are Northern Lights? 

The Northern Lights occur when charged particles from the sun collide with the Earth’s magnetic field, creating vivid colors in the sky. Millions of people travel to Arctic regions each year hoping to see them.

Social Media Reacts

Social media erupted after the astronaut shared the footage, with thousands of users praising the jaw-dropping visuals. Many described it as “surreal” and even “magical.” 

Here is how people on Instagram reacted: 

"Wow," an Instagram user commented. 

"One of the best things I've ever seen online," a comment read. 

"I love seeing our world from this view," another comment read. 

"Omggg it's one thing to catch them on earth but to see them from space???!!! Amazing," another Instagram user commented. 

Unlike photographs from the ground, these videos capture the scale and fluid motion of the auroras in real time, highlighting the sheer grandeur of the phenomenon.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gen Z Dating
It’s Not Complicated, It’s a Situationship: Inside Gen Z’s New Rules of Love
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha
LG Sinha Praised Jammu And Kashmir Police In Cracking ‘White Terror’ Module
Rohini Acharya controversy
Lalu's Family Drama Unravels: Rohini Drops 'Dirty Kidney' Claim | Key Updates
celebrity vs influencer
Celebrity vs Influencer: Who Really Shapes Lifestyle Choices Today?
Bhavnagar murder
From Mandap To Morgue: Groom's Murders Bride Just Hour Before Wedding
Bihar Politics
Bihar's New Cabinet Formation In Progress? Chirag Paswan Says ‘Clarity About…’
Putin India Visit 2025
Putin’s December 5 Visit: India-Russia Answer To Trump's Tariff Bullying
ghee and heart health
Is Ghee Good Or Bad For Your Heart? Here’s The Real Truth
China Phillipines
China Lashes Out At Philippines Over Joint Drills With US, Japan
Bengaluru news
Man Booked For 'Misbehaving' With Woman In Bengaluru