Front-Row Seat To Northern Lights From Space: NASA Astronaut Shares Breathtaking Video | WATCH

A NASA astronaut has left the internet spellbound after sharing a breathtaking video of the Northern Lights as seen from the unique vantage point of space on September 8, 2025. The footage, which shows vibrant green across the Earth’s atmosphere, is a rare glimpse of one of nature’s most spectacular phenomena from orbit.

The video, captured from space, showcases the Aurora Borealis like never before. From thousands of kilometers above, the lights shimmer and twist over the polar regions, painting the night sky in a mesmerising display.

Sharing the video on Instagram, NASA Astronaut Jonny Kim wrote, "Northern lights over North America, with fires visible in the Calgary region. Sept 8, 2025. Nikon Z9 | 24mm | ISO 5000, f1.4, 1/5s."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Watch Viral Video Here:

What Are Northern Lights?

The Northern Lights occur when charged particles from the sun collide with the Earth’s magnetic field, creating vivid colors in the sky. Millions of people travel to Arctic regions each year hoping to see them.

Social Media Reacts

Social media erupted after the astronaut shared the footage, with thousands of users praising the jaw-dropping visuals. Many described it as “surreal” and even “magical.”

Here is how people on Instagram reacted:

"Wow," an Instagram user commented.

"One of the best things I've ever seen online," a comment read.

"I love seeing our world from this view," another comment read.

"Omggg it's one thing to catch them on earth but to see them from space???!!! Amazing," another Instagram user commented.

Unlike photographs from the ground, these videos capture the scale and fluid motion of the auroras in real time, highlighting the sheer grandeur of the phenomenon.