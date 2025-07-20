FRS Helps Jammu And Kashmir Police Nab Terror Suspect In Anantnag

In a significant breakthrough, police in Anantnag successfully apprehended a suspicious individual identified as Muneeb Mushtaq Sheikh, son of Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Malik Mohalla Drangbal, Pampore. The arrest was made after the suspect was detected at the X-Ray Point, Ganishbal, through the Facial Recognition System (FRS) installed by the J&K Police.

Upon detection, the individual was immediately taken into custody and shifted to Police Station Pahalgam for further verification.

Subsequent inquiries revealed that Muneeb Mushtaq Sheikh is involved in Unlawful Activities and is registered under Sections 16, 18, and 20 at Police Station Pampore.

The swift identification and apprehension of the suspect highlight the effectiveness of advanced surveillance technologies, including the Facial Recognition System, in enhancing security and maintaining law and order.

J&K Police have increasingly adopted technologies like FRS to strengthen security in a region prone to terrorism. Checkpoints such as the X-Ray Point in Ganishbal are equipped with cameras and software to monitor crowds in real time.

The system likely integrates with national or regional criminal databases, enabling the rapid identification of individuals with prior records, as seen in Sheikh’s case.

The J&K Police are now leveraging modern tools and technologies to combat terrorism and ensure public safety.