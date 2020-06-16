हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Police

Frustated for being unmarried at 40, man makes hoax call about bomb at India Gate

During interrogation, the police found that he was under the influence of alcohol when he made the call. It was also learnt that he was frustrated about not being married even at the age of 40.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday (June 16) arersted a man from Haryana's Faridabad for allegedly making a hoax call about an impending bomb blast at India Gate in the national capital. The man, identified as Rakesh Mehta, is a labourer who lives with his mother and two brothers in Faridabad's Deepali Enclave.

During interrogation, the police found that he was under the influence of alcohol when he made the call. It was also learnt that he was frustrated about not being married even at the age of 40.

The police said that the call was made at around 1.40 pm on Monday. The caller said that within the next five minutes, there would a bomb blast at India Gate. Within minutes, a police team along with emergency officer and PCR staff reached the spot. Since it was a critical call, bomb disposal team, water bowser and fire tenders were also alerted to reach the spot immediately, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal.

Meanwhile, the police also made several attempts to establish contact with the caller, but he could not be reached, he said.

Initially, it was found that the caller lived in Govindpuri in Kalkaji area of Delhi. But when a police team reached the Govindpuri address, it found that the person had shifted to another place five-six months ago, Singhal said.

The police team then managed to trace his current location to Vinay Nagar, Faridabad but he was not found there as well, he said.

Later, a team of Delhi Police's Special Cell apprehended Mehta from his residence at Deepali Enclave. He was brought to Tilak Marg police station in Faridabad for a joint interrogation in the early hours of Tuesday.

Preventive action under relevant sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is being taken against Mehta. He was taken to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for a medical check-up, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

Delhi Police Faridabad Haryana hoax call Bomb blast India Gate
