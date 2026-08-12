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FSSAI bans plastic-based packaging for pan masala products; mandates paper, tin or glass

FSSAI has introduced new pan masala packaging norms that prohibit plastic, aluminium foil and metallised layers, allowing only plastic-free paper, natural materials, tin or glass containers.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 06:49 AM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 06:49 AM IST
FSSAI bans plastic-based packaging for pan masala products; mandates paper, tin or glass
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FSSAI bans plastic-based packaging for pan masala products; mandates paper, tin or glass
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