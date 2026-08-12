/FSSAI bans plastic-based packaging for pan masala products; mandates paper, tin or glass

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has introduced updated packaging norms for pan masala. These norms permit only plastic-free materials that can be used to package the product and explicitly exclude plastic, aluminium foil, and metallised layers from the list of allowed packaging options.
The revised requirements were notified under the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2026, which appeared in the Gazette of India on Monday, 10 August.
The amendment modifies the Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Regulations, 2018, by inserting pan masala as a fresh entry in Schedule 4, which sets out the list of recommended packaging materials.
Under the updated rules of the FSSAI, which comes under the Union Ministry of Health and Welfare, pan masala can be packaged only in paper, paperboard, cellulose or other materials of natural origin, provided these materials are entirely free of plastic.
The notification explicitly prohibits packaging that contains polyethylene, polypropylene, polyester, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), or any other synthetic polymers, copolymers, or laminates.
This restriction extends beyond ordinary plastic packaging. Even the approved paper and naturally derived materials must contain no aluminium foil or metallised layers. Consequently, any packaging with a paper-based exterior that includes internal plastic or metallised layers fails to meet the material requirements specified in the amendment.
FSSAI has additionally authorised the use of tin or glass containers for packing pan masala; these options appear as distinct permitted packaging materials under the newly added entry.
The amendment also provides that specific provisions of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, issued under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, shall apply to the packaging of pan masala.
The regulations take effect from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette. FSSAI issued the final amendment after completing the consultation process on the proposed changes.
The authority initially released the draft Food Safety and Standards (Packaging) Amendment Regulations, 2026, on 28 April, seeking objections and suggestions from those likely to be affected.
The draft remained open for public feedback for 60 days.
FSSAI said that the objections and suggestions received from the public on the draft were taken into account before the final amendment was issued.
The final notification was published under the authority conferred on FSSAI by the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and with the prior approval of the Central Government.
The notification is solely a packaging regulation. It does not impose a ban on pan masala as a product. Rather, it includes pan masala in the packaging schedule and sets out the specific materials permitted for its packaging.
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