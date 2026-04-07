FSSAI FIR row: NHRC seeks report on whistleblowers' harassment over recruitment irregularities

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Delhi Police, the Union Health Ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, seeking an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks over allegations of harassment of whistleblowers in a case linked to an internal recruitment inquiry.

Taking cognisance under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, a Bench presided over by NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo observed that the allegations prima facie indicate possible violations of human rights and other fundamental rights, including freedom of speech and expression, as well as the right to dignity and privacy.

According to the complaint, the whistleblowers raised concerns over alleged irregularities and corruption in the recruitment process within FSSAI, including claims that certain individuals secured jobs using fraudulent documents.

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The complainants stated that they merely shared findings of the internal committee report in good faith, without any addition or personal imputations. However, they alleged that despite acting in public interest, they faced disproportionate action, including the registration of FIR No. 135/26 at I.P. Estate Police Station in Central Delhi.

The complainants contended that such action violated their fundamental rights under Article 19(1)(a) and Article 21 of the Constitution, including their right to free speech, privacy, and dignity.

They further alleged that defamatory posts were circulated on social media platforms by multiple accounts with the intent to malign their reputation, and that confidential details were accessed or leaked from undisclosed sources.

Observing that the allegations prima facie raise issues of human rights violations, the NHRC directed the authorities concerned to conduct a detailed inquiry.

The apex human rights body has directed the CEO of FSSAI to furnish a detailed, point-wise reply addressing multiple aspects, including the circumstances under which the FIR was filed, the nature of allegations of defamation and theft of confidential documents, and whether due authorisation was obtained for lodging the complaint.

Further, FSSAI has been asked to submit details of the internal inquiry report, if any, and clarify whether the material in question forms part of official records and how its disclosure could amount to defamation.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Delhi, has been directed to ensure the protection of the identity and safety of the whistleblowers in accordance with the Whistleblowers Protection Act, 2014.

The police have also been asked to examine whether any offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, are made out if irregularities in recruitment are substantiated.

Further, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has been asked to clarify whether any internal inquiry was conducted by FSSAI, the action taken against the officials involved, and the legal basis for the registration of the FIR in relation to alleged access to confidential documents.

The NHRC has directed all concerned authorities to submit their reports within two weeks for further consideration of the matter.