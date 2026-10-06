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  • /FSSAI orders festive-season crackdown on adulterated food ahead of Navratri, Diwali

FSSAI orders festive-season crackdown on adulterated food ahead of Navratri, Diwali

Enforcement teams have been told to give priority to milk and milk products, sweets, snacks and savouries, including namkeen and papad, edible oils, beverages and ghee.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 02:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 02:34 PM IST
FSSAI orders festive-season crackdown on adulterated food ahead of Navratri, Diwali

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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