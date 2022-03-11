FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Download FSSAI exam admit card at fssai.gov.in

New Delhi: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recruitment exam 2022 admit card has been released on the official website of fssai- fssai.gov.in. The FSSAI exams are scheduled to take place from March 28 to 31.

The candidates can go to the official website of fssai.gov.in to download the admit card using their login credentials.

Here’s a step by step guide to download FSSAI admit card

Go to the official website of FSSAI -- fssai.gov.in

Then go on the homepage and click on the link titled, 'Notice dated 08th March 2022 regarding Release of admit card for various posts advertised vide Recruitment Notice No. DR-04/2021'

Click on the download link, a new login page would appear

Then click on the FSSAI Admit Card 2022 download link

Now enter your credentials in your User ID and Password

Subsequently, FSSAI admit card 2021 would appear on the screen

Now click on the admit card and check if all the details are correct

Take a printout of the admit card for further references

As per the official advisory, candidates are required to carry a hard copy of the admit card to the exam hall while appearing for the exam

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification?

Candidates need to have a Master’s degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or Bachelor of Technology in Dairy or Oil or degree in Veterinary Sciences with no less than three years experience in the analysis of food.

Candidates must also be declared qualified for appointment as a Food Analyst by a Board appointed and notified by the Food Authority.

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

The upper age limit is 50 years as of March 10, 2022.

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Salary?

Rs.60,000 per month (Consolidated)

