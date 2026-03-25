Fuel panic spreads across India amid Iran War, govt assures adequate supply

Amid rising global tensions due to the Iran war, panic buying of fuel has been reported across several parts of India, with long queues forming at petrol pumps and gas agencies. While authorities have repeatedly assured that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG, rumours of a looming crisis have triggered hoarding behaviour in states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

In today’s episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis, highlighting how misinformation and fear have led to unnecessary panic despite adequate fuel reserves in the country.

The government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has already cautioned that the global impact of the conflict could affect all nations due to interconnected supply chains. However, it has also reassured citizens that India has sufficient stock and alternative import arrangements in place. An all-party meeting was convened to review preparedness and ensure coordinated response measures.

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Officials have clarified that India currently has adequate fuel reserves, with some regions, such as Bhopal, reporting up to three months of stock. Despite this, certain petrol pumps imposed limits on fuel sales or displayed “no stock” signs, prompting authorities to take action against such practices.

The panic has also extended to LPG supplies, with reports of long queues outside gas agencies in cities like Lucknow, Delhi, and Patna. In response, enforcement agencies have intensified action against black marketing. In Uttar Pradesh alone, raids were conducted at 12,732 locations, leading to 185 cases being registered and 16 arrests. Additionally, over 4,100 gas dealers are under close monitoring following complaints of irregularities.

Authorities believe that organised rumour networks and opportunistic groups are attempting to exploit the situation for profit. The government has urged citizens not to hoard fuel or gas, warning that such actions only worsen artificial shortages and encourage illegal practices.

To ease pressure on LPG demand, people are being advised to switch to PNG, which is cheaper and less prone to hoarding. Meanwhile, India continues to source oil from multiple countries, including the United States, Norway, and Russia, and has secured diplomatic clearance for its tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Officials emphasised that while vigilance is necessary given the global situation, there is no immediate cause for alarm. Citizens have been urged to rely on verified information and avoid contributing to panic driven by rumours.