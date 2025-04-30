Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2893397https://zeenews.india.com/india/fuelling-the-maritime-might-indian-navy-sends-strong-signal-amid-tensions-with-pakistan-2893397.html
NewsIndia
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

'Fuelling The Maritime Might': Indian Navy Sends Strong Signal Amid Tensions With Pakistan

After the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Navy posts a powerful message on X, signaling readiness amid rising tensions with Pakistan.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2025, 12:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Fuelling The Maritime Might': Indian Navy Sends Strong Signal Amid Tensions With Pakistan Indian Navy Sends Strong Signal After Pahalgam Terror Attack (X/@IndiannavyMedia)

Following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people on April 22, the Indian Navy has delivered a strong message on social media, indicating its readiness for operations in light of the increasing tensions with Pakistan. The official @IndiannavyMedia handle on Thursday tweeted an image of naval power with the following caption: "Fuelling the Maritime Might—No mission too distant, No sea too vast. #FleetSupport #AnytimeAnywhereAnyhow."

This message is being viewed as something beyond standard messaging — it arrives at a time when India is taking aggressive diplomatic and strategic action in the wake of the attack, allegedly conducted by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Post Serves As Strategic Signal

Indian Navy's posting is being interpreted as a categorical assurance of deterrence. In the light of India's stern counter measures — suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of Attari-Wagah border, and expelling diplomats — Navy's signal underlines the power and resolve of its intention to act vigorously if necessary.

Hashtags such as #FleetSupport and #AnytimeAnywhereAnyhow highlight the Navy's logistical power and ability to fight under any circumstances — a veiled but firm message to rivals.

Navy Enhances Readiness After Attack

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Navy has increased its state of preparation. The indigenous guided-missile destroyer INS Surat recently conducted a successful test of a medium-range surface-to-air missile in the Arabian Sea, with a 70-kilometer strike capability.

Moreover, several anti-ship missile tests, such as BrahMos trials, have proven India's precision strike prowess. The Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikrant is also completely operational and capable of taking on any naval threat.

Message To Pakistan: India Ready For All Scenarios

As diplomatic relations continue to strain between the two nations, the aggressive stance taken by the Indian Navy is an added measure to India's overall strategy of multi-domain readiness. The X post is not an exercise of belligerence but a strategic communication tactic that conveys a strong message: India stands ready, anytime, anywhere, anyhow.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK