SAMEER MODI ARREST

Fugitive Lalit Modi's Brother Samir Modi Arrested On Rape Charges

Fugitive Lalit Modi's brother, Samir Modi, was arrested by the police personnel of Delhi's New Friends Colony police station. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 07:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Fugitive Lalit Modi's Brother Samir Modi Arrested On Rape ChargesPhoto Credit: IANS

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested Sameer Modi, brother of fugitive Lalit Modi, in connection with an old rape case. He was detained while leaving Delhi today.

After being arrested at the airport, Sameer Modi was taken to the New Friends Colony police station, as per the reports. He will later be produced in court.

Further details are awaited.

