Fugitive Lalit Modi's Brother Samir Modi Arrested On Rape Charges
Fugitive Lalit Modi's brother, Samir Modi, was arrested by the police personnel of Delhi's New Friends Colony police station.
New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested Sameer Modi, brother of fugitive Lalit Modi, in connection with an old rape case. He was detained while leaving Delhi today.
After being arrested at the airport, Sameer Modi was taken to the New Friends Colony police station, as per the reports. He will later be produced in court.
Fugitive Lalit Modi's brother, Samir Modi, arrested by the police personnel of Delhi's New Friends Colony police station. He has been arrested on rape charges: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2025
Further details are awaited.
