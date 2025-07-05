Fugitive Nirav Modi's Brother, Nehal Modi, Arrested In US Based On India's Extradition Request
Nehal Modi, brother of fugitive Nirav Modi, has been arrested in the US on an extradition request made by India.
Trending Photos
Nirav Modi's brother, Nehal Modi, has been arrested in the United States based on an extradition request made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
ANI reported, citing officials, that the brother of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav was arrested in the US.
(this is a developing story)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement