DIAMANTAIRE NIRAV MODI

Fugitive Nirav Modi's Brother, Nehal Modi, Arrested In US Based On India's Extradition Request

Nehal Modi, brother of fugitive Nirav Modi, has been arrested in the US on an extradition request made by India. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2025, 03:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Fugitive Nirav Modi's Brother, Nehal Modi, Arrested In US Based On India's Extradition Request Nehal Modi (L), Credit- Viral on X; Nirav Modi (R), Credit- ANI

Nirav Modi's brother, Nehal Modi, has been arrested in the United States based on an extradition request made by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). 

ANI reported, citing officials, that the brother of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav was arrested in the US.  

(this is a developing story)

