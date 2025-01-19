'Fulfill Promises In Punjab Before Announcing Schemes...': Ravneet Singh Bittu Slams AAP Ahead Of Delhi Assembly Polls

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) urging them to fulfill their promises in Punjab before announcing new schemes for Delhi, where assembly elections are due on February 5.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Bittu criticised AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for what he called "unfulfilled commitments" in Punjab, including the unimplemented promise of providing Rs 1,000 per month to women.

"Kejriwal talks about free schemes every day in Delhi, but what about Punjab? He promised to eradicate drugs in Punjab, but no substantial action has been taken. In fact, Punjab reported 144 deaths due to drug overdoses in 2023, the highest in the country," Bittu alleged.

He also raised concerns about the law and order situation in Punjab under AAP’s governance, citing a 10 percent rise in rape cases last year and the assassination of singer Sidhu Moose Wala after the state government downgraded his security.

Bittu further targeted the AAP over the Delhi liquor excise policy, claiming it has contributed to a rise in alcoholism.

He also criticised the party for failing to prevent the brain drain from Punjab, noting that more youth are migrating to countries like Canada despite AAP’s promise to address the issue.

Bittu's remarks come amid a heated contest between the BJP and AAP for the Delhi assembly polls.

While the BJP is aiming for a return to power in the national capital after 25 years, the AAP is seeking a third consecutive term.

The election results will be declared on February 8.