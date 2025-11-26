The Office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday dismissed reports that his planned visit to India had been postponed due to security concerns following the recent blast near Delhi’s Red Fort.

In a statement posted on X, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) clarified that both governments are currently working to finalise a new date for the visit. It stressed that Netanyahu maintains “full confidence” in India’s security apparatus under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Israel’s bond with India, and between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is very strong. The PM has full confidence in India’s security under PM Modi, and teams are already coordinating a new visit date,” the Israeli PMO said.

Reports in the Israeli media had suggested that Netanyahu, scheduled to visit New Delhi in December for his first official trip to India since 2018, had postponed the journey after the deadly terror attack in the capital earlier this month. Some outlets claimed he would seek a fresh date next year, depending on further security assessments.

Netanyahu had earlier expressed solidarity with India following the 12 November car blast, which resulted in several fatalities and multiple injuries. Extending condolences to Prime Minister Modi and the Indian people, he wrote on X that India and Israel are “ancient civilisations that stand on eternal truths,” adding that, “Terror may strike our cities, but it will never shake our souls.”

“To our dear friend Narendra Modi and to the brave people of India: Sara and I, and the people of Israel, send our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. Israel stands strong with you in sorrow and in strength in this time,” the statement read. “The light of our nations will outshine the darkness of our enemies.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar also conveyed condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a swift recovery. Reaffirming Israel’s commitment to supporting India against terrorism, he stated, “Israel stands with India in its fight against terror.”

(With IANS inputs)