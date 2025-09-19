Full Tech Transfer, Local Production: Can Russia’s Game-Changing Su-57 Offer Replace Rafale In India’s Fighter Jet Pursuit?

Russia-India Fighter Jet Deal: India has aggressively been pursuing a policy for modernising its Air Force fleet. Not only are 180 Tejas light combat aircraft on the Air Force’s radar, but the armed forces are also looking for more Rafale jets. Russia is aware. It knows India’s desire. It has the capability to match the demand. And that is why Russia is pitching its advanced Su-57 jets to India. In a bold move that could reshape India’s fighter aircraft roadmap, Russia has urged New Delhi to expand negotiations for the acquisition of its fifth-generation Su-57E stealth fighter, proposing a jump from 60 aircraft to a fleet of 126, according to reports. If accepted, the deal could significantly alter the course of India’s MRFA (Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft) tender, which has long been centered on France’s Rafale F4.

Russia’s Ambitious Pitch

According to reports, Russian officials are marketing the Su-57E as a superior and more affordable alternative to the Rafale. They have reportedly sweetened the proposal with local production in India, full source-code access, deep technology transfer, and even export rights—concessions France has resisted despite India’s procurement of 36 Rafale F3-R fighters and 26 Rafale Marine jets for its Navy.

Moscow argues that the Su-57, priced around $80 million per aircraft, offers more value than the $120 million Rafale. It boasts features like stealth design with internal weapons bays, supermaneuverability, and an open architecture system capable of integrating indigenous Indian weapons. Russian representatives have contrasted this with what they call the Rafale’s “ecosystem lock-in,” where upgrades and localization remain limited.

Why India May Hesitate

While the Russian offer appears groundbreaking on paper, it faces significant hurdles. Moscow currently struggles to manufacture even 10 Su-57s per year, raising doubts about whether it could support mass production in India.

Maintenance has also been a long-standing weakness of Russian platforms. The Su-57’s engines are reported to have a shorter lifespan—roughly 40–50% that of Rafale or Eurofighter engines—leading to higher operating costs. India’s past experience with Russian jets like the MiG-29 and Su-30MKI has underlined these sustainment challenges.

There is also history to consider: India had previously partnered with Russia on the FGFA (Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft) program, a Su-57 derivative, but withdrew after Moscow allegedly charged $3 billion in R&D costs without delivering a prototype suited to India’s requirements.

Strategic Impact

If India were to seriously consider the Su-57E, it could upend France’s growing footprint in the Indian Air Force and Navy, while reviving India-Russia defense ties at a time when Moscow is increasingly dependent on Asian partners due to Western sanctions.

However, with questions about production capacity, maintenance, and past reliability, New Delhi may remain cautious. For India, the choice will hinge not only on cost and technology transfer but also on trust, delivery timelines, and long-term sustainability—areas where Russia still has much to prove.