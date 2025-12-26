Advertisement
NewsIndiaFully Committed: India Vows to Extradite Fugitives Like Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi
FUGITIVE ECONOMIC OFFENDERS

'Fully Committed': India Vows to Extradite Fugitives Like Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi

India on Friday said it remains fully committed to bringing back people who are fugitives and wanted by law in India so that they can face trial before courts in the country.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 26, 2025, 05:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Fully Committed': India Vows to Extradite Fugitives Like Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya. (Photo source: X)

In a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We remain fully committed that people who are fugitive and wanted by law in India return to the country. For this, we are in talks with several governments and processes are on. There are several layers of legalities involved, but we remain committed to bringing them back to the country so they can face trial before the courts here."

 

MEA spokesperson Jaiswal’s remarks follow an Instagram video posted by Lalit Modi on Monday, later deleted, in which he is heard saying, "We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India," with Vijay Mallya.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

