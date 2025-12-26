'Fully Committed': India Vows to Extradite Fugitives Like Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi

India on Friday said it remains fully committed to bringing back people who are fugitives and wanted by law in India so that they can face trial before courts in the country.

In a press briefing, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We remain fully committed that people who are fugitive and wanted by law in India return to the country. For this, we are in talks with several governments and processes are on. There are several layers of legalities involved, but we remain committed to bringing them back to the country so they can face trial before the courts here."

#WATCH | Delhi: MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We remain fully committed that people who are fugitive and wanted by law in India, return to the country. For this, we are in talks with several governments and processes are on... There are several layers of legalities… pic.twitter.com/HwxGzUUtIB — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2025

MEA spokesperson Jaiswal’s remarks follow an Instagram video posted by Lalit Modi on Monday, later deleted, in which he is heard saying, "We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India," with Vijay Mallya.