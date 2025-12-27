‘Fully Committed’: India Vows To Bring Back Fugitives After Mallya Birthday Video Row

India remains 'fully committed' to ensuring that fugitives and individuals 'wanted by law' return to the country to face trial, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday during a press briefing.

Jaiswal said New Delhi is engaged with several countries to facilitate the return of such individuals, though the process often involves complex legal procedures. 'We are in discussions with multiple governments and the processes are ongoing. There are several layers of legalities involved, but our commitment to bring back those wanted by Indian law remains firm,' he said.

His remarks came a day after Union minister of state for external affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh called for the swift return of businessman and liquor baron Vijay Mallya. Singh said action would be taken against those who flee the country, adding that even terror suspects are now being extradited, citing the case of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

'Earlier, it was unthinkable that terrorists could be extradited, but one has been brought back,' Singh said.

On Tuesday, the Bombay High Court warned Mallya to return to India, stating it would not hear his plea challenging the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act if he failed to do so.

The renewed focus on Mallya follows a video that surfaced earlier this week showing him celebrating his 70th birthday in London with another fugitive, Lalit Modi. In the clip, shared by Lalit Modi, the two are seen jokingly referring to themselves as India’s 'biggest fugitives,' drawing sharp criticism back home.