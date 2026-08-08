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Fungus-affected vegetables, expired milk: Raids at Bengaluru 5-star hotels reveal food-safety violations

Food safety inspections at 26 three-star and five-star hotels in Bengaluru uncovered fungal-affected vegetables, expired milk, unsafe meat and other violations, prompting officials to seize food and issue notices.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 10:42 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 10:42 AM IST
Fungus-affected vegetables, expired milk: Raids at Bengaluru 5-star hotels reveal food-safety violations
Image Credit: Screengrab/YT/ANI

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Fungus-affected vegetables, expired milk: Raids at Bengaluru 5-star hotels reveal food-safety violations
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