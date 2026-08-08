/Fungus-affected vegetables, expired milk: Raids at Bengaluru 5-star hotels reveal food-safety violations

Authorities reported that fungal growth on vegetables, expired milk and other food products ranked among the safety violations detected at several upscale hotels in Bengaluru during a special food safety inspection drive.
As part of the operation, the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department inspected 26 three-star and five-star hotels across the city. According to a statement, 30 teams of food safety officers conducted the checks on Friday (August 7), covering all zones under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.
The inspections revealed multiple food safety shortcomings, such as unhygienic conditions in kitchens and storage areas, expired food products, and improper storage of items.
Officials further discovered vegetables and other food articles affected by fungal growth. A video released by the news agency ANI depicted kitchen staff at one hotel apologising before discarding a tray of baked goods into a garbage bin.
Officials further discovered that certain hotels failed to store vegetarian and non-vegetarian food separately. Instances of improper labelling, food misbranding and breaches of the mandatory labelling regulations set by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India were also noted.
According to the department, expired milk and other dairy and bakery items, as well as chicken, fish, meat and vegetables, were found in storage.
Unsafe food seized
Several five-star hotels had unsafe food confiscated during the drive.
At The Lalit Ashok (Annex South), officials seized 76 kg of meat and 200 kg of vegetables, along with 32 litres of expired milk that was destroyed.
At Shangri-La Bengaluru, 15 kg of meat was seized, while 19 kg of meat was taken from Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru.
Officials confiscated 3 kg of expired bakery products from Vivanta Bengaluru Whitefield and 72 kg of meat from Taj Yeshwantpur.
The largest seizure occurred at The Radisson Blu (The Atria), where 105 kg of expired food products were taken. This included 50 kg of chicken, 23 kg of meat, 7 kg of fish and 25 kg of vegetables.
A total of 35 food samples were collected during the inspections and sent to the Food Laboratory for analysis. The samples comprised tea powder, chicken, mutton, fish, edible oil, chilli powder, turmeric powder, tomato sauce, lemon juice, cheese, papad, cashew nuts, ginger, pepper powder, spice powder and milk.
The department issued notices to the hotels for the violations. Further action will depend on the laboratory reports and the relevant legal provisions, it stated.
The Bengaluru inspections coincide with an aggressive crackdown by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on eateries over food safety lapses. In recent weeks, the Maharashtra FDA has suspended the food licences of several restaurants and clubs in Mumbai after inspections revealed problems such as pests, expired food and other violations.
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