/'Future conflicts could emerge in unforeseen forms': Rajnath Singh urges forces to remain ready, lauds Indian Navy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India stands as the primary guarantor of peace and stability in the Indian Ocean Region. The Defence Minister also commended the Indian Navy for safeguarding the nation's maritime interests and upholding the Tricolour amid an increasingly complex global security environment. Singh made the remarks while addressing naval personnel in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh during Barakhana on the eve of the commissioning of Mahendragiri, the sixth Project 17A indigenous stealth frigate, into the Indian Navy.
Stressing that the nature of warfare is evolving rapidly, Singh said that future conflicts could emerge in new and unforeseen forms. He urged the soldiers to remain physically and mentally prepared, continuously upgrade their skills, and master emerging technologies. “There are conflicts that are fought without a formal declaration of war. The adversary of tomorrow may not look like the adversary of the past. The Government will leave no stone unturned to provide the soldiers with the world's best weaponry, technology and resources. But weapons alone do not win wars; it is the people who wield them that do,” he added.
Singh added that many powers want to expand their influence in India's neighborhood and want to make their presence felt. "A new strategic competition, a new race has begun in the Indian Ocean. And India, as the largest and most responsible power in this region, is the biggest guarantor of peace and stability here. The Indian Ocean region is our 'courtyard' and safeguarding our courtyard is our responsibility," said Singh.
Highlighting the strategic significance of the Indian Ocean Region, Defence Minister stated that over 90 per cent of India's trade by volume passes through maritime routes, while the country's energy security, Exclusive Economic Zone and island territories make maritime security central to its economic growth and national interests. He emphasised that increasing geopolitical competition and the growing presence of extra-regional powers have underscored the need for heightened maritime vigilance. “In such a situation, the Indian Navy is protecting India's maritime borders, securing vital sea lanes and upholding the country's interests across the region,” said Singh.
The Defence Minister underlined the progress being made towards achieving self-reliance, terming the commissioning of Mahendragiri as another shining example of India’s growing indigenous defence capabilities. While he credited the valour, commitment and patriotism of the defence forces for protecting the nation from threats and challenges, he urged the soldiers to continue upgrading their skills, master cutting-edge technologies, and remain prepared to address the changing character of modern warfare.
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