Future COVID-19 wave depends on two factors virus mutation, human error: AIIMS doctor explains

New Delhi: Even as states move towards unlocking with almost all COVID-19 restrictions being eased, there is an increasing worry about citizens flouting social distancing norms which could lead to a spurt in infections.

Assistant Professor Department of Medicine at New Delhi's AIIMS, Dr Neeraj Nischal pointed out that in any pandemic the rise in cases can be attributed to two factors, one is virus related and second is human related.

"Now, if virus mutates and becomes more infectious. It is something which is beyond our control. But of course, if we do not allow this virus to replicate in our body then maybe this type of mutations can be avoided. What we can do to control is our behaviour. We have been talking about COVID appropriate behaviour for 15-16 months and we know that by COVID appropriate behaviour, one can stop these waves altogether. That had happened in the second wave also," he told ANI.

With India's overall COVID-19 cases declining many states have started easing restrictions, and crowds are swelling up at markets. People are seen flouting COVID rules which experts fear may lead to an increase in cases again.

Calling lockdown as an effective measure to stop COVID-19 infection transmission the doctor said since everybody was forced to follow COVID appropriate behaviour the wave was controlled.

"It is important for us to follow COVID appropriate behaviour, as that is definitely helpful in stopping the spread of the infection."

Further, he called vaccination will also help in preventing infections. "Even if you get the infection then it will ensure that you don`t get a severe form of the disease," he said.

Earlier, India’s epidemiologists had indicated that a third COVID-19 wave is inevitable and is likely to start from September-October.

While, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria on Saturday claimed that it might arrive in the next six to eight weeks if until Covid-appropriate behavior is not followed aggressively.