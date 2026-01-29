'Future of Indian youth is bright': PM Modi on India-EU free trade agreement
Heaping praise on the Free Trade Agreement signed between India and the European Union, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described it as a reflection of the promising direction India is heading and the bright future awaiting the nation’s youth.
Trending Photos
Heaping praise on the Free Trade Agreement signed between India and the European Union, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday described it as a reflection of the promising direction India is heading and the bright future awaiting the nation’s youth.
(This is a developing story.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Advertisement
Live Tv
Advertisement