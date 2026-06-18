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G7 Summit: Asked about three Indian sailors killed in a US strike, Trump gave this answer

The meeting in Evian was the first face-to-face interaction between Modi and Trump since their February 2025 meeting at the White House. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 18, 2026, 02:34 AM IST|Updated: Jun 18, 2026, 02:36 AM IST
G7 Summit: Asked about three Indian sailors killed in a US strike, Trump gave this answer
Image Credit: PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on sidelines of G7 Summit. (Photo: YouTube/@WhiteHouse)

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