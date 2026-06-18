/G7 Summit: Asked about three Indian sailors killed in a US strike, Trump gave this answer

G7 Summit: A meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit at Evian in France brought maritime security, trade negotiations and India-US ties to the table, with both leaders exchanging praise while weighing some of the most pressing issues affecting international commerce and regional stability.
During the bilateral meeting, PM Modi emphasised the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and ensuring the safety of Indian seafarers working across the world's shipping routes. His statement came at a time when tensions in West Asia have disrupted maritime traffic and affected commercial shipping through one of the world's busiest sea lanes.
Addressing Trump after the meeting, Modi said, “I congratulate you for the progress achieved in efforts for peace in West Asia. Because of your efforts, a new ray of hope is visible in the region and we hope lasting peace will come.”
He added, “You and all of us agree that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is absolutely essential for the world economy. We have always maintained that freedom of navigation must be ensured and all of us should work together to strengthen it.”
Highlighting India's contribution to international maritime trade, he said, “You know that millions of Indian seafarers serve across different oceans of the world and contribute greatly to international trade. I believe their safety is equally important.”
The prime minister also welcomed the emerging deal between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that any future agreement would place the safety of seafarers among its priorities.
“I am fully confident that in efforts towards an agreement, the safety of seafarers will also be ensured and given priority,” he said.
After PM Modi's address, Trump took questions from journalists.
Asked about the ongoing India-US trade negotiations, he described Modi as one of the toughest leaders he has dealt with at the negotiating table.
“He is a very tough negotiator. In fact, he is among the toughest people. He is the best-looking man. He looks fantastic. He is like an angel. But actually he is very tough. He surprises you because he looks so nice, but there are very few people like that,” Trump said.
Speaking about a possible trade agreement, the US president said a deal between the two countries was very close.
He also recalled his previous visit to India and said, “The last time I was in India was incredible. We opened that new stadium. I believe there were 3-4 lakh people there. About 1.5 lakh people could sit inside and around 2.5 lakh people were outside. Another 1 lakh people were on the grass. I don't know if that record has been broken, but I had a great time in India.”
One comment that stood out came when Trump was asked about defence ties between India and the United States.
“I think we have a very good relationship. Even without an agreement, I can say that if they are attacked, we will be there to help. If somebody attacks this man, we will be there. If there is a new leader, I don't know about that. If there is an attack and he is the leader, we will be there,” he said.
The comment soon prompted political reactions in India. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera questioned the reliability of such assurances. Referring to India's military offensive against Pakistan earlier this year, he said, “When Operation Sindoor happened, the ceasefire announcement came from America. Can India forget that? Today Trump has lunch with Field Marshal Asim Munir. Can we forget that? If he maintains friendships with India's adversaries and we expect him to stand with us, I think that expectation would be wrong.”
Modi had also raised maritime security during the G7 ummit talks earlier in the week. He said that the military confrontation in West Asia had caused loss of life and economic damage for several countries friendly to India. Disruptions in shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, he said, had affected the world economy.
His comments came days after three Indian nationals were killed when a commercial vessel, Setebelo, was struck by US forces near the coast of Oman on June 9. Two other ships with Indian connections also came under attack during the recent tensions, although no casualties were reported in those incidents.
Asked about the deaths of the Indian sailors, Trump said, “I have heard about it. It is a tough profession and we work together on these things. It has always happened, but we work together. We love all those people.”
The meeting in Evian was the first face-to-face interaction between Modi and Trump since their February 2025 meeting at the White House. While the two leaders discussed cooperation on trade, security and regional issues, maritime safety and freedom of navigation emerged as the main subjects of their latest conversation, reflecting India's concern over the impact of instability in West Asia on international trade and its seafaring workforce.
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