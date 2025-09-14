Advertisement
Gadkari On Ethanol Row: 'My Brain Worth Rs 200 Crore a Month, I Know How to Earn Honestly'

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday hit back at critics of the government's ethanol-blended petrol programme, saying he has a "mind of Rs 200 crore per month" and has no shortage of money.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 09:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. (Photo: X@siamindia)

Addressing an event organised by Agricos Welfare Society in Nagpur, Gadkari said, "My brain is worth 200 crore per month. I have absolutely no shortage of money and I don't stoop down. I know how to earn honestly."

His remarks came amid criticism of the implementation of 20 per cent ethanol-blended petrol (E20). Opponents allege the programme could damage vehicles, reduce fuel economy and worsen water shortages. Questions were also raised over ethanol companies linked to Gadkari's family.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK