Gaganpreet Makkad, Accused In Delhi BMW Crash, Granted Bail By Court

In the Delhi BMW crash case that led to the death of a Finance Ministry official, a court on Saturday granted bail to the accused driver, Gaganpreet Kaur, and criticised the conduct of an ambulance driver who failed to assist the victims despite arriving at the scene within seconds.

Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg granted 38-year-old Gaganpreet Kaur bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. She was produced before the court as her judicial custody ended the same day.

The fatal crash took place on 14 September in Dhaula Kuan, where Kaur allegedly rammed her BMW into a motorcycle, resulting in the death of 52-year-old Navjot Singh, Deputy Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, and causing serious injuries to his wife.

Kaur has been booked under charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and reckless driving. An FIR was filed under Sections 281, 125B, 105, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Court Questions Police Over Ambulance Driver's Inaction

During Thursday’s hearing, the court reserved its decision on bail but raised sharp questions about the ambulance driver who passed the crash site within 30 seconds yet failed to assist the victims. The driver was reportedly en route to collect a body from a nearby hospital and left without providing aid.

The court, after reviewing CCTV footage, criticised the police for merely questioning and releasing the ambulance driver without taking further action. It was observed that the driver’s failure to help amounted to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

“The actions of the ambulance driver are deeply concerning. Immediate medical help could have saved a life,” the court said, according to sources familiar with the proceedings.

Hospital Choice Raises Questions

The court also took note of the prosecution’s argument that the injured were not taken to any of the several hospitals located near the crash site. Instead, they were transported 19 kilometres away to Nulife Hospital in GTB Nagar, allegedly linked to a relative of the accused.

Prosecutors argued this move may have been an attempt to tamper with medical evidence or avoid official scrutiny.

CCTV Footage Central To Investigation

The Investigating Officer (IO) submitted CCTV footage capturing the sequence of events on the day of the crash. The footage is expected to be pivotal in establishing the speed of the BMW, the immediacy of medical response, and actions taken post-collision.

The court is now awaiting further investigation findings, while a detailed bail order is expected soon.

