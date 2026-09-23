/Gajendra Shekhawat invokes ‘Charaiveti, Charaiveti’ at WION Iconic Tourism Summit, highlights India’s 2047 development goal

Speaking at WION's Iconic Tourism Summit and Awards 2026 in New Delhi on September 23, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that India was well on its way to becoming a developed nation by 2047.
"India's first quarter growth stunned the world," he noted while presenting the keynote address at the WION Summit. "Despite geopolitical turbulence, India stands firm," he added.
Drawing from India's cultural heritage, the Vedas, Shekhawat higlighted that they tell us to keep moving, keep going. "Charaiveti, Charaiveti...our sages told us the wisdom of moving in pursuit of knowledge and new opportunities."
“Change is eternal, but in modern times the pace of transformation is rapid,” he said, adding that “PM Modi has laid the roadmap for rapid strides for a developed nation by 2047."
These themes are central to the WION Iconic Tourism Summit & Awards 2026, being held in New Delhi on September 23. The summit brings together government officials, diplomats and industry leaders from the tourism, aviation, hospitality and technology sectors to discuss issues including visas, mobility, tourism infrastructure, cultural diplomacy and travel technology. With diplomats from nearly 20 countries expected to attend, the discussions will also have a wider international focus.
WION's iconic tourism summit and awards 2026
The summit will focus on key developments shaping global travel and mobility, including visa policies, border management, biometric travel, digital transformation and the increasing use of artificial intelligence to improve traveller experiences. The event will culminate in the Iconic Awards 2026, which will honour individuals and organisations for their significant contributions to the travel and tourism sector.
Ambassadors from Argentina, Greece, Suriname, Ireland, Slovakia, Cyprus, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Seychelles are expected to attend the summit, along with senior representatives from the tourism, aviation and hospitality industries.
The event, part of the WION World Conferences series, is being held at ITC Maurya in New Delhi. It is presented by VFS Global, a provider of technology services supporting secure international mobility, which is marking 25 years of facilitating cross-border travel. The summit is being organised in association with Red Hat Communications.
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