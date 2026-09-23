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  • /Gajendra Shekhawat invokes ‘Charaiveti, Charaiveti’ at WION Iconic Tourism Summit, highlights India’s 2047 development goal

Gajendra Shekhawat invokes ‘Charaiveti, Charaiveti’ at WION Iconic Tourism Summit, highlights India’s 2047 development goal

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat invoked the Vedic principle of ‘Charaiveti, Charaiveti’ at WION’s Iconic Tourism Summit, saying India is on course to become a developed nation by 2047.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 23, 2026, 02:52 PM IST|Updated: Sep 23, 2026, 02:52 PM IST
Gajendra Shekhawat invokes ‘Charaiveti, Charaiveti’ at WION Iconic Tourism Summit, highlights India’s 2047 development goal

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