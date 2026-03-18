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NewsIndiaGajendra Singh Shekhawat at WION World Pulse: India as a global hub for cultural and wellness tourism
WION WORLD PULSE 2026

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at WION World Pulse: India as a global hub for cultural and wellness tourism

Speaking at the WION World Pulse Summit in New Delhi, Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat shared a vision to position India as a global hub for spiritual and wellness tourism.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Mar 18, 2026, 01:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at WION World Pulse: India as a global hub for cultural and wellness tourismGajendra Singh Shekhawat at WION World Pulse. (PHOTO: WION)

India has a lot to offer, and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat wants the world to know about it. He was talking to a lot of people from countries at the WION World Pulse Summit in New Delhi. India's culture minister, Shekhawat, said that India is not a beautiful place to look at, but it also has a lot to teach us about life.

India can be a place for people who want to learn about culture and wellness. India's Culture Minister Shekhawat has plans to make India the best place for people who want to learn about culture and wellness. He thinks that India is special because it has many different cultures, foods, and things to see.

India's culture minister, Shekhawat, said that India is the country in the world when it comes to culture, food, and geography. He wants people to come to India and experience it for themselves. When you travel to India, you do not just see the places; you also learn about India's history and culture. India's culture minister, Shekhawat, said that traveling to India is not about seeing new things but also about learning about yourself.

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The WION World Pulse Summit is an event where people from all over the world come to talk about important issues. The people who organized the summit want to help people understand the world better. They have discussions on different topics, including:

  • Economy Pulse: They talk about how countries can work together to make trade better.
  • Defense Pulse: They talk about how countries can protect themselves from harm.
  • Tech Pulse: They talk about how technology's changing our lives.
  • Planet Pulse: They talk about how we can take care of the earth.
  • Healthcare and Auto Pulses: They talk about how we can make healthcare and transportation.

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