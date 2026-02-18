Galgotias University kicked out of AI Impact Summit over Chinese robo fiasco: Report

In a major decision after social media backlash, the Government of India has asked Galgotias University to vacate its exhibition stall from the AI Impact Summit being held in New Delhi. The decision was taken after massive outrage over the University's fake claim, where it portrayed Chinese robodog and drones as its own.

Reacting to the reports that Galgotias University has been asked to vacate India AI Impact Summit expo, Professor Dr Aishwarya Shrivastava said, "As of now, we have no such information."

Galgotias University on Tuesday issued a clarification saying that the robo belonged to a Chinese firm and was imported by them to help students in their research.

"The recently acquired Robodog from Unitree is one such step in that journey. It is not merely a machine on display — it is a classroom in motion. Our students are experimenting with it, testing its limits, and in the process, expanding their own knowledge. Let us be clear — Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed...This is not about importing technology. This is about inspiring transformation," it said.

Netizens slammed the university for making fake claims.

"Galgotias University again. Showcased a commercially available $2,800 robot as an “AI breakthrough.” No evidence of Rs 350 crore original R&D. This is how credibility erodes. STOP EMBARRASSING INDIA ON THE WORLD STAGE," said a user.

Another user said, "Do you remember Galgotia University? Today they have shown their class yet again They showcased this commercially available robot at AI Summit and labeled it "breakthrough in AI" model. It costs around $2800 online which is roughly ₹2.5 lakh but as per DD News, the estimation worth of this presentation is ₹350 cr. Please stop embarrassing India anymore Is it how we will challenge China and US?"

"She purchased a Commercially available Unitree Go2 Robot online And presenting it as her own innovation in India AI Impact summit in Delhi Next level fraud is going on, on national stage, without any hesitation," said another user.

While the Doordarshan deleted the video after netizens exposed the claim, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had also shared the video on his social media handle. However the same was also deleted after several hours.