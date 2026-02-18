Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3018170https://zeenews.india.com/india/galgotias-university-kicked-out-of-ai-impact-summit-over-chinese-robo-fiasco-report-3018170.html
NewsIndiaGalgotias University kicked out of AI Impact Summit over Chinese robo fiasco: Report
GALGOTIAS UNIVERSITY

Galgotias University kicked out of AI Impact Summit over Chinese robo fiasco: Report

Galgotias University on Tuesday issued a clarification saying that the robo belonged to a Chinese firm and was imported by them to help students in their research.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 11:36 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Galgotias University kicked out of AI Impact Summit over Chinese robo fiasco: Report

In a major decision after social media backlash, the Government of India has asked Galgotias University to vacate its exhibition stall from the AI Impact Summit being held in New Delhi. The decision was taken after massive outrage over the University's fake claim, where it portrayed Chinese robodog and drones as its own.

Reacting to the reports that Galgotias University has been asked to vacate India AI Impact Summit expo, Professor Dr Aishwarya Shrivastava said, "As of now, we have no such information."

Galgotias University on Tuesday issued a clarification saying that the robo belonged to a Chinese firm and was imported by them to help students in their research.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"The recently acquired Robodog from Unitree is one such step in that journey. It is not merely a machine on display — it is a classroom in motion. Our students are experimenting with it, testing its limits, and in the process, expanding their own knowledge. Let us be clear — Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed...This is not about importing technology. This is about inspiring transformation," it said.

Netizens slammed the university for making fake claims. 

"Galgotias University again. Showcased a commercially available $2,800 robot as an “AI breakthrough.” No evidence of Rs 350 crore original R&D. This is how credibility erodes. STOP EMBARRASSING INDIA ON THE WORLD STAGE," said a user.

Another user said, "Do you remember Galgotia University? Today they have shown their class yet again They showcased this commercially available robot at AI Summit and labeled it "breakthrough in AI" model. It costs around $2800 online which is roughly ₹2.5 lakh but as per DD News, the estimation worth of this presentation is ₹350 cr. Please stop embarrassing India anymore Is it how we will challenge China and US?"

"She purchased a Commercially available Unitree Go2 Robot online And presenting it as her own innovation in India AI Impact summit in Delhi Next level fraud is going on, on national stage, without any hesitation," said another user.

While the Doordarshan deleted the video after netizens exposed the claim, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had also shared the video on his social media handle. However the same was also deleted after several hours.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gautam Gambhir Olympics 2028 plan
Gambhir Eyes Olympic glory: BCCI may extend India Coach tenure till 2028 LA
Gold price fall
Gold prices drop 21% in 20 days; Could Trump-Putin push rates below ₹1 lakh?
Teh Pucuk
Teh Pucuk 17-minute viral video fact check: Why the link is a dangerous scam
Denim Skirt
Modern Denim Midi Skirts That Elevate Everyday Styling on Amazon
Om Birla Bangladesh visit
Om Birla attends Rahman’s swearing-In, conveys PM's invitation to visit India
Lost City of Gold
Egypt’s 3,000-year-old ‘City of Gold’ uncovered: A masterclass in engineering
Punjab Trade Commission
Accountable grievance redressal system for traders on way: Harpal Cheema
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati opens up about life-changing health scare
shivling puja
Pati Parmeshwar? Woman buries husband to the neck, performs pooja on his head
Sidharth Malhotra
Sidharth Malhotra’s father Sunil Malhotra no more, actor rushes to Delhi