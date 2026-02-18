Who is Neha Singh? Galgotias University professor at center of 'Orion' robodog scandal

Galgotias University is once again in the spotlight after a viral video showed a commercial robotic dog named "Orion." The controversy centers on Neha Singh, a professor whose claims about the robot’s origin have sparked a strong backlash from India’s tech community.

The controversy: Indigenous innovation or Chinese import?

The scandal began when Neha Singh introduced "Orion" as a sophisticated surveillance tool supposedly developed on the university campus. Singh claimed that the robot was part of a huge Rs 350 crore investment by the university, designed to navigate difficult terrains.

VIDEO | Delhi: Professor Neha Singh of Galgotias University responds to reports of the university being asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo, says, “The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly. I take accountability that perhaps I did… pic.twitter.com/z5lOIzmDz1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 18, 2026

However, sharp-eyed netizens and tech experts quickly disproved these claims:

Brand recognition. The robot was identified as a Unitree Go2, a mass-produced model from the Chinese company Unitree.

Visible branding. Critics noted that the original Chinese branding remained visible on the device during the presentation.

Price discrepancy. While the university mentioned a Rs 350 crore initiative, the commercial price of the Unitree Go2 is around Rs 2.5 lakh.

Who is Neha Singh? Confusion over faculty credentials

As the face of the initiative, Neha Singh’s credibility has come under heavy scrutiny. Efforts to confirm her role at Galgotias University have resulted in conflicting information:

Communications/Management: Singh told news agencies ANI and PTI that she is a faculty member in Communications at the School of Management.

Law & Pharmacy: The university’s faculty portal lists a Neha Singh as an Assistant Professor in the School of Law. Research databases like ResearchGate connect her name to a PhD holder in Pharmacy.

LinkedIn records: An unverified profile suggests she worked as an educator and researcher at the university from August 2023 until June 2025.

In her defence, Singh described the incident as a "communication issue," stating she may not have been "eloquent." However, video footage clearly shows her saying the robot was "developed by the Centre of Excellence" at Galgotias.

A pattern of viral blunders

This incident is the second time the Noida-based university has faced public ridicule for its students' or staff's remarks. In 2024, the institution went viral during a protest in New Delhi against "urban naxalism."

You said it’s developed in our Centre of Excellence division. Just say it was a mistake as I was not from that division, and move on don’t defend and create more lies pic.twitter.com/hzLSzH4uW6 — (@dakshinapata) February 18, 2026

During that event, students struggled to explain their signs, with several famously mispronouncing the term as "Urban Maxwell" and fumbling basic questions about their slogans. This latest "robodog" scandal has reignited debates about the academic and communication standards at the private university.

The university's stance

While Neha Singh has spoken to the media, Galgotias University has not yet provided a detailed report on the alleged Rs 350 crore “Orion” project. The tech community continues to demand transparency regarding whether the funds were used for original research and development or simply for purchasing existing Chinese hardware.

